BROOKINGS — The Sustainable Agriculture Curriculum Workshop scheduled for Aug. 19 at the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Pierre Regional Center has been postponed.
According to Krista Ehlert, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist, the decision was based on several factors.
“After hearing from many teachers and 4-H youth advisors who have already had hectic summer schedules, we will be postponing the workshop to a later date that is more conducive for those interested parties,” Ehlert says. “In the meantime, the curriculum will be piloted in a South Dakota community this fall.”
For more information about the curriculum and to get on a list for future updates and offerings, contact Ehlert at Krista.Ehlert@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236.
