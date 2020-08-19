Native American Celebration Set For Saturday

Saturday’s upcoming celebration in Yankton of Native American culture is brought by a local group that grew out of conversation among friends.
“We are ‘Families for Change,’ and this group literally started in the backyard,” one of the groups founding members, Josie Traversie, who is Lakota Sioux, Sicangu Oyate, or Rosebud Sioux, told the Press & Dakotan. “It was basically three mothers that wanted to make a difference for our kids, wanted to make a difference in the community and wanted to do something that would unite people — especially with all of this that’s going on in the world.”
The events surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in May truly hit home for Traversie and some friends, including Danielle Tramp and Jess Shepard, also founding members of Families for Change.
“(Floyd’s death) brings forth how divided people can be — if they choose to be,” Traversie said. “We wanted to make a difference in our community and do things that would bring everybody together wanting to celebrate everybody’s differences, and bring children together.”
Saturday, Families for Change, in partnership with Yankton’s Connecting Cultures, will host a celebration of Native American culture to share with area residents.
“For me, personally, culture is life,” Traversie said. “It’s the life that flows in the blood of my body. It defines who I am. It defines where my ancestors have been. It defines how I see the world, how I raise my children and how I imagine our future.”
The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 22, from 5-7 p.m. at the amphitheater in Yankton’s Riverside Park. The event will include food, dance, music, crafts and featured speakers.
“We’ve got a drum group called Stone Shatter,” Traversie said. “We’ve got my nephew, Romeo Iron Heart, 13, who is going to share (about how) he started in an elementary school, but switched and started going to the Indian School. He wants to share his perspective on the difference it made.”
Iron Heart will also be grass dancing, along with jingle dancers Malaya Starlin, 15; Urijah Starlin, 9; and Legacy Starlin, 7.
Other scheduled speakers include Bobby Johnson, a teacher of indigenous culture at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls and representatives from the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) awareness group, also in Sioux Falls.
In addition to educational speeches, there are educational activities for the children, too.
“We got some craft kits to set up for the kids,” Traversie said. “Then we’ve got a backstory to tell how each craft connects to our culture.”
Food offered includes sweet honey fry bread and wojapi — a sweet berry sauce — both native traditional dishes.
The hosts of the celebration have also arranged “thank you” gifts for attendees — smudge kits.
Smudging — or the burning of sage, cedar or sweet grass, usually in a shell — is a Lakota medicinal practice associated with spiritual cleansing and prayer.
“We don’t believe in selling sage,” Traversie said. “So it’s a good gift to give.”
Each kit contains cedar or sage and a shell decorated with native tribal designs, as well as an explanation of what smudging does, what it means to smudge, and when and why to smudge.
“There’s a phrase on (the kit), Mitákuye Oyás’i. It means, ‘We’re all related,’” Traversie said. “It represents interconnectedness.
“It’s a gift of thanks for coming and, ‘Here, take a piece of this with you.’”
