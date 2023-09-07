The Missouri National Recreational River is planning two events this weekend — one in Yankton and the other at Clay County Park:
• Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: “Bison: Our National Symbol” — Bison once roamed freely across North America until their near extinction 150 years ago. Today, they have become symbols of resilience and unity. Their ongoing story of survival reflects our developing relationship with nature and wildlife through time. Join Ranger Tom at the Clay County Park campgrounds to learn about the story of bison and the combined efforts of many to save them.
• Sunday, Sept. 10, 2-4 p.m.: Bike Tour “Yankton Style!” — Yankton has a beautiful collection of historic architecture. If you enjoy scoping out historic homes and buildings and are interested in architectural styles, join Ranger Ann for a free guided bicycle tour to learn more about “Yankton Style!” Bring your bike, helmet, water and a snack. The tour will travel about two miles and will stop for cold water and a restroom break at the G.A.R. Building and view David Kahle’s new exhibit, “A Brilliant Moment in Time.” Meet in front of the Cramer-Kenyon Home at 509 Pine Street. Parking is available at the rear in the Sacred Heart School parking lot. The journey ends at the Meridian Bridge. The tour will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
