• James Percel, 40, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Joshua Stark, 36, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Jeremy Smithers, 42, Howard, was arrested Wednesday on two unspecified warrants.
• Jason Zephier, 45, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Colin Reisner, 37, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for grand theft (all others over $1,000).
• Austin Johnson, 26, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Christian Goss-Griffin, 22, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Brett Cramblett, 26, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on two unspecified warrants.
