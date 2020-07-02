Yankton Man Enters Plea Of Not Guilty

A Yankton man has pleaded not guilty to the 2019 murder of a Yankton woman.
De’Von Taye Lopez, 22, appeared before First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering for an arraignment Thursday morning in connection with the death of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton.
Lopez, who is being represented by Chris Nipe of Mitchell, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in June.
Second-degree murder is a Class B felony with a mandated sentence of life without parole, a fine of up to $50,000 and possible restitution.
The charge of first-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony with a sentence of up to life in prison, up to a $50,000 fine and potential restitution.
Gering set a status hearing for Monday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 a.m. with motions having to be filed by July 27.
On Sept. 7, the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home located on Vote St. in rural Yankton County at 11:44 a.m. for a report of a death. Family members had discovered Schock deceased in her residence. A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been deceased for several days.
The death was deemed suspicious and an investigation was launched.
Originally, Dylon Tate Lopez — the brother of De’Von Lopez — was arrested and charged, but the case against him was dropped.
An autopsy was conducted in Sioux Falls. According to the affidavit of probable cause for warrantless arrest filed in the earlier case, the autopsy found that Schock had injuries consistent with strangulation.
Among the evidence collected at the time were fingernail clippings from Schock. The affidavit states that on Sept. 13, the South Dakota Forensic Crime Lab (SDFCL) reported a minor DNA profile was recovered from tissue or blood located in the fingernail clippings/scrapings. A database search determined the DNA profile was consistent with the offender sample of Dylon Lopez, who had been arrested by the Yankton County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the summer for simple assault and simple assault (domestic), after which a sample was collected.
Despite multiple attempts for comment, the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s office did not elaborate at the time on why Dylon’s case was dropped.
