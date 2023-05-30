The Friends of the Yankton Community Library will be hosting their first summer sale outside on the library lawn on Saturday, June 17. In case of rain, the sale will be postponed one week, to Saturday, June 24.
Browse a great selection of gently used fiction and nonfiction books for all ages.
