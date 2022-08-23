Inflation is higher than it has been since the 1980s in both the United States and Canada. With prices rising on everything from gas to groceries to housing costs, how can you buy what you need and still stay on budget?

Inflation is impacting every household. The same amount of money buys less than it did just months ago, so paychecks don’t go as far. When price hikes hit people who already have limited budgets, covering basic monthly expenses becomes difficult. Parents may find themselves having to choose between healthy meals and cheaper, less nutritious options. Young people must decide whether to put gas in their tanks or pay tuition. However, all income levels are showing signs of financial stress. Even high earners are cutting back.

