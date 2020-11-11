The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during October 2020:
Emil Novak, Jr., 808 East 11th St.; Roofing; $10,598.85
CorTrust Bank, 110 Cedar St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $34,000
Drew Delvaux, 217 East 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $34,000
Five Loaves LLC, 216 West 4th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $27,000
Lisa McDonald, 2313 Douglas Ave.; Roofing; $8,200
Wilbur C. Goehring, 111 East 15th St.; Roofing; $3,000
Michael J. Stanage, 611 Capital St.; Siding; $5,000
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2909 Wedgewood Dr.; Single family home-new; $370,365.60
Shujah Sikander, 1115 Picotte St.; Window/door; $1,200
BD Construction, 1407-1409 West St.; Multi family home-new; $183,008
Hacecky Rentals LLC, 803 Ferdig Ave.; Commercial-new; $112,000
Brian Lansdowne, 702 East 11th St.; Demolition
Veronica L. Kuchta, 302 Green St.; Roofing; $7,000
Roger Hora, 211 West 15th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $1,600
Steve Drotzmann, 1202 W. 12th St.; Single family home-new; $203,757.60
Hanten Properties LLC, 719 Walnut St.; Commercial-alteration/repair
Jeffery A. Hochstein, 2925 Masters Ave.; Single family home-addition; $94,000
Lisa McDonald, 2313 Douglas Ave.; Window; $2,000
Christopher Patton, 401 East 18th St.; Window; $2,000
Stacy K. Kotalik, 1112 Cedar St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $40,800
Chelsea E. Brooks, 507 West 17th St.; Siding; $8,000
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2814 Arlington; Single family home-new; $263,524
Preston E. Holida, 1301 Pearl St.; Window; $1,000
Daniel J. Mueller, 614 East 29th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $6,000
James L. Arens, 208 Riverside Dr.; Single family home-new; $287,980
Northwestern Corp., 811 West 21st St.; Commercial-addition; $29,000
Ronald A. Schieffer, 1307 Oakwood Dr.; Multi family home-alteration/repair; $61,000
Ray Woslager, 104 West 22nd; Single family home-new; $168,599.60
———
Total fees: $5,409.50
October 2020 Total Valuation: $1,980,633.65
October 2019 Total Valuation: $1,174,258.40
2020 to Date Valuation: $30,696,393.23
2019 to Date Valuation: $36,714.187.53
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.