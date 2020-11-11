The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during October 2020:

Emil Novak, Jr., 808 East 11th St.; Roofing; $10,598.85

CorTrust Bank, 110 Cedar St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $34,000

Drew Delvaux, 217 East 3rd St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $34,000

Five Loaves LLC, 216 West 4th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $27,000

Lisa McDonald, 2313 Douglas Ave.; Roofing; $8,200

Wilbur C. Goehring, 111 East 15th St.; Roofing; $3,000

Michael J. Stanage, 611 Capital St.; Siding; $5,000

Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2909 Wedgewood Dr.; Single family home-new; $370,365.60

Shujah Sikander, 1115 Picotte St.; Window/door; $1,200

BD Construction, 1407-1409 West St.; Multi family home-new; $183,008

Hacecky Rentals LLC, 803 Ferdig Ave.; Commercial-new; $112,000

Brian Lansdowne, 702 East 11th St.; Demolition

Veronica L. Kuchta, 302 Green St.; Roofing; $7,000

Roger Hora, 211 West 15th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $1,600

Steve Drotzmann, 1202 W. 12th St.; Single family home-new; $203,757.60

Hanten Properties LLC, 719 Walnut St.; Commercial-alteration/repair

Jeffery A. Hochstein, 2925 Masters Ave.; Single family home-addition; $94,000

Lisa McDonald, 2313 Douglas Ave.; Window; $2,000

Christopher Patton, 401 East 18th St.; Window; $2,000

Stacy K. Kotalik, 1112 Cedar St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $40,800

Chelsea E. Brooks, 507 West 17th St.; Siding; $8,000

Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2814 Arlington; Single family home-new; $263,524

Preston E. Holida, 1301 Pearl St.; Window; $1,000

Daniel J. Mueller, 614 East 29th St.; Single family home-accessory structure; $6,000

James L. Arens, 208 Riverside Dr.; Single family home-new; $287,980

Northwestern Corp., 811 West 21st St.; Commercial-addition; $29,000

Ronald A. Schieffer, 1307 Oakwood Dr.; Multi family home-alteration/repair; $61,000

Ray Woslager, 104 West 22nd; Single family home-new; $168,599.60

———

Total fees: $5,409.50

October 2020 Total Valuation: $1,980,633.65

October 2019 Total Valuation: $1,174,258.40

2020 to Date Valuation: $30,696,393.23

2019 to Date Valuation: $36,714.187.53

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.