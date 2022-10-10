New Tech Makes Mammograms A More Comfortable Experience

A simple reimagining of a piece of mammography equipment is making the process of getting a mammogram much more comfortable.
The SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System was recently installed at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), according to Talia Wellenstein, lead mammographer at ASHH.
“It’s an attachment to our mammo unit,” she said. “It’s a new paddle that is curved to the shape of a woman’s breast. The main goal is to make the exam more comfortable for the patient — 80% of patients who are women hesitate to come back for their screening mammo because of pain.”
She said there’s a night-and-day difference between previous methods of exam and the SmartCurve.
“The standard mammos, the paddles are just flat, so when they compress, a lot of patients complain of pinching,” she said. “This has helped with that.”
Wellenstein said the technology has been around for a few years.
“We just got the equipment about two months ago,” she said. “We are always looking for ways to create a more comfortable exam for the patient so that we can get our patients to come back annually for their screenings. We tried to get it last year, but just because of finances, it didn’t work out. But it was feasible this year.”
She said the new technology adds a lot to the care ASHH can provide.
“It all boils down to patient comfort,” she said. “The Avera way is based off of patient comfort.”
Lori Whitman told the Press & Dakotan that the SmartCurve equipment came to ASHH just in time for her latest mammogram — her first in quite a while.
“Embarrassingly enough, as a mother, a grandmother, a female, we put our health on the back burner,” she said. “I had put my mammogram off for almost 10 years. October was coming up — Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the importance of getting screened. I made my appointment with Avera.”
According to Wellenstein, Whitman was the first patient to get her mammogram done with the new SmartCurve equipment at ASHH.
“It was far different than my first mammogram 10 years ago,” Whitman said. “Anytime somebody goes and has a screening, you’re nervous about the whole situation. It was very comfortable, made me feel at ease. The compassion and sincere genuine care coming in from the moment I crossed the threshold into Avera through to the screening process was quick, convenient, easy and I just highly encourage everybody to get screened.”
She said the experience with SmartCurve has helped to encourage her not to put off the exam for another decade.
“I will be back next year for a screening annually,” she said. “From what the machine was 10 years ago to today, there was no pain, it was very comfortable, there wasn’t pinching, it formed to my body and it was a quick five minutes in and out.”
Whitman also emphasized the importance of getting screened.
“Screening is so important,” she said. “I wish I wouldn’t have waited.”
Wellenstein said she’s also hopeful the SmartCurve equipment will encourage others back to get screened who may have put it off.
“I just hope that this will reach more women in the community to encourage them to not be afraid to come back,” she said. “This technology is so much better than what we used to offer 5-10 years ago.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.