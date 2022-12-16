BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension and North Dakota State University Extension are hosting a series of free virtual workshops for caregivers.
There will be three presentations: Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 16. All presentations start at 11 a.m. MST/noon CST and last one hour. They are free to attend, and caregivers can sign up as individuals or invite a group as a “watch party” host.
Tessa Johnson will present on Jan. 19 about understanding and responding to dementia-related behaviors, and will help caregivers identify, assess, and address those behaviors. Johnson is a registered nurse; executive director of CountryHouse and Evergreen Dickinson assisted living center in Dickinson, North Dakota; and volunteer with the North Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
On Feb. 16, caregivers will learn about estate and elder law planning to better understand the benefit of powers of attorney, what a probate is, and the purpose of a will. Rebecca L. Wilson, a partner with Myers Billion LLP Law Firm in Sioux Falls, will lead the presentation. Wilson’s practice areas include estate planning and elder law, and she also services on the Sioux Falls Estate Planning Council, board of directors for the South Dakota office of the Alzheimer’s Association, and the Elder Law Committee for the State Bar of South Dakota.
For the final presentation in March, Medicare Manager Karri Morris will tell caregivers what they need to know about Medicare. Morris is a Medicare Manager with the North Dakota Insurance Department, which regulates the insurance industry for the state of North Dakota. Her presentation will answer frequently asked questions and identify assistance options.
For more information about this workshop, or questions about hosting a watch party, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, at 605-394-1722 or leacey.brown@sdstate.edu.
