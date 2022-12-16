BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension and North Dakota State University Extension are hosting a series of free virtual workshops for caregivers.

There will be three presentations: Jan. 19, Feb. 16 and March 16. All presentations start at 11 a.m. MST/noon CST and last one hour. They are free to attend, and caregivers can sign up as individuals or invite a group as a “watch party” host.

