100 Years Ago
Friday, August 24, 1923
• Peter Donovan, on his return from Tyndall, mentioned that contractors had started grading the roads from Tyndall to the Yankton county line, and expect to gravel it this fall. This is very pleasant news for those patients and employees of the state hospital who have relatives and friends out that way.
• The regular Friday night dance at Walshtown was held last week at the Jensen Bowery, with a very large attendance. Music was furnished by the six piece Flotilla Orchestra. The crowd was unusually quiet, which speaks well of Walshtown. An invitation dance was held Saturday night with a jolly crowd in attendance.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 24, 1948
• At an early hour today, death came quietly to one of Yankton’s most prominent professional men, Harold A. Doyle, 57, practicing attorney here since the year 1919. The Doyle family had been vacationing at their summer cottage on Lake Okoboji, returning to Yankton Monday after Mr. Doyle complained of not feeling well. He was admitted to Sacred Heart hospital upon arriving home, and was reported feeling “pretty well” last evening. However his death occurred there about four o’clock this morning as he slept.
• A heart attack which came without warning this forenoon about 9:45 o’clock took the life of Dr. L. N. Dailey, 74, retired director of the Conservatory of Music at Yankton college. Dr. Dailey passed away quietly as he sat in a chair at his home, 1012 Walnut street. From the year 1904 to 1946 when he retired, Dr. Dailey was professor of music and director of the conservatory at Yankton college, and his reputation in training students and choral and concert groups brought widespread recognition to the college here.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 24, 1973
• A 100-year-old painting by a South Dakota pioneer has been given to the South Dakota Memorial Art Center. The painting, by Mrs. John A. (Isabelle May Little) Weeks, who spent her adult life in Yankton, was given to the center by her granddaughter, Mrs. Wayne Fairchild of Philip. Art Center Director Joseph Stuart said the oil painting, “The French Scene,” was a significant addition to the center’s permanent collection of art by South Dakota artists.
• Yankton police were informed by an interested citizen at 10:03 p.m. Thursday that something was going on at the Gurney Seed and Nursery Co. warehouse at Second and Capitol Sts. and on investigation apprehended a suspect inside the building. The man will be charged with third degree burglary, police said. A back window was broken to secure entrance.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 24, 1998
• Warm, sunny weather greeted more than 100,000 people who took part in Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days celebration this weekend. Celebration organizers called the 1998 version of the 15-year-old festival a major success.
• It was a hot summer night, but the action on the gridiron superseded the weather. One of the most torrid rivalries in South Dakota high schools signaled the beginning of the 1998 grid season Saturday night before more than 3,000 enthralled fans at Crane-Youngworth Field. When time ran out the Yankton Bucks and their fans were happy winners by the tune of 19-18. But the never-say-die Watertown Arrows went home hoping for another shot at their old rivals later, preferably in the DakotaDome in early November.
