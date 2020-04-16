There are times when a seemingly peaceful and quiet exterior is not a sign that all is well, especially during a pandemic shelter-in-place order.
As more communities embrace the idea of staying home and avoiding close physical proximity with family and friends to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, organizations that work with victims of abuse are bracing for an uptick in incidents of domestic violence (DV).
Yankton so far has not seen that surge, though Desiree Johnson, executive director of River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC), is still keeping an eye out for signs.
“I haven’t seen the uptick I anticipated we would have in requests for shelter services once the shelter-in-place orders went into effect.” Johnson said. “But I definitely do not believe for a moment that it’s not happening.”
There are still many calls to the RCDV 24-hour crisis help line, but it is likely that victims are not in a position to leave a bad situation, she said.
“Like so many others, DV victims are at home, and now more than ever, it’s even more difficult to get away to a shelter or to call for support or advice because they’re under a microscope,” Johnson said. “They’re trapped in a home with their abuser, and isolation is a huge tactic that abusers use to maintain power and control over a victim. This health crisis has really made isolating a victim very easy.”
That fact is both concerning and worrying, she said.
“That’s all the more reason for all of us, while we’re social distancing, to pay very close attention to what’s going on around us and our neighbors and the people that we love,” Johnson said. “We also know that unemployment can cause a spike in domestic violence.”
Unemployment is a predicting factor in the level of threat or lethality an abuser poses to their victim, she said.
In a press briefing Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem reported 6,152 initial claims for unemployment benefits filed with the Department of Labor and Regulation this week, on top of 8,138 last week.
“We are definitely concerned with how there have been lots of furloughs and layoffs in our community, and we’re concerned with how unemployment puts victims in a really challenging position of financial uncertainty, which makes it seem impossible, I’m sure, for them to leave even an abusive relationship,” Johnson said. “They might be counting on their partner to survive financially, which ultimately, again, gives the abuser more power.”
Government stimulus checks can also act as an incentive to stay in an abusing situation, she said.
“I know that there are some worries about the shared bank accounts right now with the stimulus money that is being sent out to help people make ends meet,” Johnson said, “A lot of victims will probably never see that money, which is also financial abuse.”
The many unknowns created by the current global SARS-CoV-2 pandemic will strain even the healthiest relationships, she said.
“But, a lot of times in domestic violence situations, you see the (downward) spiral start to happen,” Johnson said. “You see it starting with emotional or psychological abuse, which could be very easy right now with people being isolated from the rest of the world. Then, you kind of see it spiral into intimidation tactics, like throwing things or slamming doors or getting really up in someone’s face and yelling at them.”
When those tactics don’t work anymore, it almost always turns into physical abuse, she said.
“I would really encourage people to pay close attention to what’s going on in their own households, and to reach out and connect with us before it gets really bad,” Johnson said. “We know that leaving isn’t an option right now for some people, so we’ve put into place a few options so they can reach out to us in a more concealed way.”
In addition to the 24-hour crisis line, the RCDV website now has an option to chat live with an advocate from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. CST. The page is also equipped with a “Quick Exit” button that stops the chat and puts up an innocuous page.
“This definitely is not to replace a crisis line or a phone call to 911 when there’s an eminent emergency there,” Johnson said. “It gives people a connection to somebody else who can support them, give them ideas.”
There is also a COVID-19 safety planning section of the website for victims of domestic violence.
“It really lays out what people should be thinking about if they’re scared, or what they should be thinking about if they want to try and get things ready to leave, because our shelter is most certainly still open and operating,” Johnson said. “We tried to lift any barriers that someone would have getting to us right now because of the sickness.”
There are procedures in place to keep people safe from the virus while they’re staying in shelter as well as procedures to shelter people who have been in contact with COVID-19 or who are under quarantine,” she said.
Currently, the DV shelter is fielding a lot of calls from victims reaching out to see what their options are as far as having a plan and a safe place to go should things get really bad, she said
Though we are physically distanced at this time, it is not a time to fall out of touch, she said.
“What I would really encourage people to do right now is, if you’re out of work and you have people that you worked with that you care about, reach out to them during this time, make sure that they’re OK,” Johnson said. “On an emotional level, on an abuse level, if they’re not reaching back, that might be a reason to have concern for that person’s well-being, because, sometimes, that job was the only getaway for a victim during the day. If they’re laid off or furloughed, right now, they’re not getting that anymore.”
Most people have access to a cell phone, she said.
“So I would encourage people, now more than ever, to be more connected while adhering to the social distancing,” Johnson said. “Reach out through technology, a phone call. Just keep an eye on people and take care of each other. If you see something bad happening or you think something bad is happening, call our crisis line.”
For more information, go to www.yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com. Chat is available in the Services menu and the number for the 24-hour crisis line is 605-665-1448.
