The Center of Yankton is offering AARP tax preparation for seniors and low-income individuals and families.
An appointment can be made by calling 665-4685.
Regarding AARP volunteer tax preparation, IRS and AARP rules have changed and scheduling appointments will be very different than in the past due to COVID precautions. This service is limited to seniors and those below income guidelines, no itemized deductions, no education credits, no businesses, no rental income except for land and no amended returns or any tax return from 2019 or earlier.
Bring the following items to your appointment:
• Your Social Security Card and Photo ID;
• Bank Account Information (canceled check — NO deposit slips);
• Tax Returns for 2019 and 2020 if they have been filed;
• You must pick up a packet at least one day prior to your appointment and bring it along completed to your appointment;
• Do not come to your appointment earlier than five minutes before;
• You must wear a mask to meet with your tax preparer.
