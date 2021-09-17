World Archery Congress Underway In Yankton

The September trifecta of international events at NFAA’s Easton Yankton Archery Complex officially kicked off Thursday with its first event, but it’s not one of the major tournaments that have cemented Yankton’s place in the archery world.
Nevertheless, the decisions made through today will have an impact on tournaments yet to be planned, competitions yet to be held and competitors yet to pick up a bow and arrow for years to come.
The 54th World Archery Congress marks the first time the biennial meeting of the sport’s governing body has been held in Yankton.
According to yankton2021.org, “Congress is the governing body of World Archery. It meets every two years to elect officials, vote on motions to change the rules and receive operations reports. Delegates that attend congress represent the federation’s member associations and are joined by the executive board and representatives from permanent committees.”
World Archery Secretary General Tom Dielen spoke with the Press & Dakotan about the three-day event and some of the key items that delegates will be considering this year.
He said that this year will be very different when it comes to attendance.
“In theory, all 166 federations would come,” he said. “With COVID and some of the restrictions, it’s not possible to have everyone here. But we have close to 100 associations represented physically or via proxy of another country. So we have a large majority of our members present.”
Highlights of the three-day congress include:
• Reports from the president and Dielen on the past couple of years;
• Deliberating motions and proposals of rule changes;
• Setting up work groups on general strategy, developing national associations and team selection for competitions;
• Board, vice president and president elections;
• Awards recognizing retirees and exemplary service;
• A report from the organizing committee of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Dielen said there are a few major rule changes to be deliberated at this year’s session of Congress.
“There’s an interesting rule change that is proposed in terms of scoring differently, mainly for the compound bows, but there’s also an amendment to have it in place for the recurve and barebows,” he said. “The X-ring in the 10-zone would be scored as 11 instead of 10 points. That’d be a major change if that happens. … There’s also a major change in terms of reducing the number of arrows in qualification rounds. That’s another topic that will be on the agenda, as well as changing the size of the target faces. We’ll see what comes out of it.”
By rule, the World Archery Congress is held in the same city as that year’s World Archery Championships or World Cup Final. Hosting both the Hyundai World Archery Championships (Sept. 20-26) and Hyundai World Cup Finals (Sept. 28-30) this year, Yankton was a lock for the 54th Congress.
“It is time we come to Yankton again,” Dielen said. “We have had several events already here. … We know that Yankton is the archery capital of the U.S.”
He also had high praise for the city itself.
“We know the city quite a bit because we’ve been here before,” he said. “We really like the community’s commitment to the event. We know from the Youth World Championships that nearly all of the town was involved in that one and we’re expecting exactly the same to happen this time. We know the population of Yankton is very archery positive, so we will have a lot of good energy going into the championships.”
