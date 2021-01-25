Accidents
• A report was received at 4:58 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on Capital St.
• A report was received at 1:56 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:48 p.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident on Cole Dr.
• A report was received at 4:11 p.m. Sunday of a hit-and-run accident on E. 26th St. A vehicle reportedly struck a light pole.
• A report was received at 10:39 a.m. Monday of an accident on 19th St.
• A report was received at 10:39 a.m. Monday of a hit-and-run accident on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 11:22 a.m. Monday of a hit-and-run accident on Summit St.
