With his father being in the Air Force, Andy Bernatow lived in many places throughout his childhood. One thing that stayed consistent in his life was his love for baseball.
“I love the game of baseball and do strongly feel that this game is a blessing,” he told the audience of players Monday night at a welcome dinner at Yankton High School.
He talked about how certain aspects of the game such as a pitching performance or Kirk Gibson’s home run in the 1988 World Series to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Oakland Athletics can change the trajectory of the tournament for a team.
He implored the players to enjoy the tournament, as it might be the first tournament for a younger player or the last tournament for a senior player.
“(Giving) kids the perspective that what goes on here is greater than just the game of baseball (and) have the perspective of being a good teammate and being in this moment (were important),” Bernatow said.
He wants the players to have a “mindset of gratitude.”
“Research shows that we if we have a transformational approach versus a transactional approach, we have a better opportunity for success in the endeavors that we take on,” he told the audience.
“We do need to have gratitude that someone’s allowing us the opportunity to play this game,” Bernatow said. “There’s a lot that goes into it. The culmination of the state tournament for a lot of these kids is going to end this baseball season for them. For some of them, it’s going to end their respective American Legion careers. A lot of these kids are in a situation where they play a lot of games together over the years and it all comes to an end. The reflection of that should bring upon a lot of gratitude.”
Lastly, Bernatow talked about the “strong” state of American Legion Baseball and thanked the Yankton Baseball Association and the American Legion.
“A lot of servant leadership goes in for these kids so they can have the opportunity to play this game,” he said.
Brookings’ Roach Appreciative Of Mentorship From, Friendship With Yankton’s Lawrence
Brookings Post 74 Bandits head coach Carter Roach has been a staple in the Brookings legion baseball program throughout his life. However, he got the chance to be an assistant coach for Yankton Post 12 head coach Drew Lawrence in the summer of 2020.
“He ended up living in Yankton and it was a pretty easy choice to try and scoop him up and get him to coach,” Lawrence said. “We were hoping to keep him in town longer, but he went on to bigger things.”
The two have known each other for a long time through their encounters on the diamond.
“He knew me when I was playing Legion baseball at Brookings,” Roach said. “He coached against me a couple of those years.”
Roach said the two have a good friendship.
“I look at (Lawrence) as a mentor because he’s been coaching a little longer than I have,” Roach said. “It’s a really good friendship. We always talk about our teams and other things around the state with baseball.”
Lawrence notices the energy Roach brings into the Brookings clubhouse.
“Players seem to like that a lot and go off his high energy,” Lawrence said. His teams are coached really well because he understands the game. He’s been around it his whole life.”
When Brookings and Yankton play each other, Roach said both his and Lawrence’s competitive sides show.
“It’s always fun playing (against) each other,” Roach said. “We’re both super-competitive. With it being such a good friendship, I think he’d say the same — we like beating Yankton as Yankton likes beating Brookings.”
Lawrence agreed that the game between the two programs does have the feel of a rivalry contest.
“When you’re successful and you play (against) each other a lot, that kind of tends to work that way,” he said. “In the last couple of years, we’ve both had good teams. When you have good teams, you have good games.”
Yankton defeated Brookings 7-4 in the teams’ only regular season contest July 22. Post 12 scored six runs in the third inning of that victory.
“It could have gone either way,” Lawrence said. “If we see them again in this tournament, it’ll probably be the same way.”
Kusler Brothers Relishing Chance To Play Against Each Other
Brandon and Braxton Kusler lined up on opposite sides of the field before the Aberdeen Smitty’s game against the Harrisburg Gold.
Brandon is the head coach of Aberdeen. He is currently working on his Master’s in Sport Leadership at Northern State University in Aberdeen. His parents, Jay and Connie, moved with Braxton, his younger brother, to the Sioux Falls Metro Area in 2021 as Braxton caught on with the Harrisburg program. Braxton is a pitcher and outfielder for Harrisburg Gold.
The two brothers are used to facing off against each other on the diamond.
“This year, I got to pitch against them,” Braxton said. “It’s a little weird because a lot of the guys I used to play with still live in Aberdeen, but now I’m playing against them. I have a great relationship with all those guys.”
Even though Brandon had a good idea of what Braxton would do on the mound against his team, the younger brother allowed only three runs, none of them earned, in Harrisburg’s 6-3 victory against Aberdeen on July 16.
“He pitched well against us even though I had a good feeling of what we were going to see,” Brandon said. He’s done well against us.”
Aberdeen won the other game of the doubleheader 19-9, which Brandon called “the perfect result for my parents.”
“Braxton won the game that he pitched and then we ended up beating them in the second game, so everybody kind of won last weekend,” Brandon said. “Well, today’s a little bit different story. I told my parents they better dress in neutral colors.”
Even with the players being on different sidelines, the brothers have still been communicating throughout the week.
“It’s probably a little weirder for my parents trying to pick what team to root for, but it’s all fun and games in the end,” said Braxton.
Harrisburg won Tuesday’s game at the state tournament 6-2.
Friendly Wager Driving Harrisburg Coaches
The Harrisburg Legion baseball program takes its fantasy football seriously.
This year, there are added stakes for Harrisburg Gold head coach Jake Adams and Harrisburg Maroon head coach Zeb Wede as the coach of the team that finishes further in the tournament will get the higher first-round draft pick in the group’s upcoming draft.
“It’s all fun and games,” Adams said. “We’re having fun at the state tournament.”
“Not only is it hilarious, but it makes it fun in general as it should be,” Wede said. “You’re out here playing baseball and having fun no matter if you’re winning or losing.”
There is healthy competition between the teams as they want to beat the other when both are on the field. Still, the program is young and the camaraderie the two teams display is clear.
“It’s awesome bringing both these teams especially with how young we (both) are,” Wede said. “We have 28 juniors (combined) in our organization, which is a ridiculous number. It’s pretty awesome. It’s a lot more fun training together (as it) creates little more competition with each other and a love for each other as well.”
Adams added that it is not a typical environment as one might see with two different legion teams.
“Normally when you have two teams, they always think that you have one better team than the other,” Adams said. “That’s not the case here. These guys had to play the same team as we did. They battled all year.”
Both Adams and Wede have already thought of their strategy if they are able to win the friendly wager.
“Right now, I have the third pick and it’s going to come down to probably Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey and Ja’Marr Chase,” Adams said.
“Luckily, I have two first rounders so my goal would be to come out of the first round with Ja’Marr Chase and Travis Kelce, but that also depends on who gets the higher pick between us two,” Wede said.
