The Yankton Fury Lancers, Parkston 18-Under team and Elk Point-Jefferson 16-Under team were among the squads winning state titles at the South Dakota USA Softball State Fastpitch Tournament, which concluded on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
The Fury Lancers went undefeated in the 10-under ‘B’ bracket, beating the Blaze 10-1 in the championship. In the 10-under ‘C’ division, Dakota Valley placed fourth.
The Yankton Fury Fire finished fourth in the 18-under ‘B’ division. That division was won by Fusion Heat, a Sioux Falls area squad that includes two former Yankton players.
Parkston beat the Rapid City Marauders 7-1 for the championship in the 18-under ‘C’ division. Menno placed third.
Yankton Fury Black finished fourth in the 16-under ‘B’ division. Elk Point-Jefferson won the ‘C’ division title, beating After Shock 9-0 in the final.
Yankton Fury Hornets finished fourth in the 14-under ‘B’ division.
In the 14-under ‘C’ division, Tyndall Thunder finished second, falling to Dell Rapids twice on Sunday. Elk Point-Jefferson was third.
Dakota Valley was third in the 12-under ‘C’ division.
Here are weekend recaps submitted to the Press & Dakotan.
18-Under
Parkston 7, Rapid City Marauders 1
Three Parkston players recorded multiple hits in a 7-1 win over Rapid City Marauders Sunday afternoon to win the 18U ‘C’ Division State Championship.
Tiah Holzbauer, Erica Thompson and Baylee Schoenfelder tallied two hits each for Parkston in the win. Jo Boettcher added a base hit. Thompson, Schoenfelder and Reagan Klooz picked up an RBI each.
Klooz pitched five innings, striking out two in the win for Parkston.
Parkston 6, Menno 0
Lindsey Roth drove in two runs to lead Parkston to a 6-0 win over Menno Saturday.
Jo Boettcher, Reagan Klooz, Baylee Schoenfelder and Sadie Lindeman tallied one hit each. Klooz doubled and Lindeman and Kiauna Hargens drove in one run each.
Klooz pitched five innings, striking out four batters for Parkston in the win.
Fusion Heat 10, Fury Fire 2
Fusion Heat picked up a 10-2 win over Fury Fire, placing Fury Fire fourth in the Division ‘B’ 18U State Tournament.
Jacey Miller picked up two this and Hallie Lichty two RBI for Fusion Heat. Isabel Sayler added one hit and one RBI.
Kelsey O’Neill tallied a two-run home run for Fury Fire. Lainie Keller and Brenna Steele added one hit each.
Lexi Madsen pitched three innings in the win for Fusion Heat. Emma Wiese starte the game for Fury Fire and Ellie Wiese pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Fury Fire 10, Synergy 6
A Kelsey O’Neill home run and two Lainie Keller doubles led Fury Fire to a 10-6 win over Synergy Saturday night.
Keller totaled three hits and two RBI for Fury Fire. O’Neill added three RBI and the home run. Emma Wiese, Hannah Christopherson, Emma Heine, Brenna Steele, Keyara Mason, Ellie Wiese and Jadyn Hubbard added hits.
Ellie Wiese pitched 1 1/3 innings and Emma Wiese 1 2/3 innings in the win for Fury Fire.
16-Under
Blue Thunder 4, Fury Black 1
Blue Thunder prevailed over Fury Black 4-1 Sunday, placing Fury Black fourth in the 16U ‘B’ Division of the State Tournament in Sioux Falls.
Ashlee Sweeter, Sydney Ganschow and Dani Highum tallied hits for Blue Thunder. Shealey Geelan added one hit and one RBI.
Taeli Barta and Emma Eichacker picked up hits for Fury Black. Eichacker scored and recorded a double.
Emily Froendt tallied three strike outs over five innings for Blue Thunder. Olivia Binde tallied 2 1/3 innings pitched, striking out two for Fury Black. Chandler Cleveland pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief.
S.F. Cyclones White 7, Fury Red 3
Annika Gordon drove in three runs as Fury Red fell to Sioux Falls Cyclones White Saturday in the ‘A’ Division 16U state tournament.
Gordon hit a home run and tallied three RBI for Fury Red. Regan Garry tallied two hits. Elle Feser, Brooklyn Townsend and Tori Vellek added hits.
Bailey Sample pitched 2 2/3 innings for Fury Red. Regan Garry pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Fury Red 3, Renegades Explosion 1
Annika Gordon drove in two runs to lead Fury Red to a 3-1 win over Renegades Explosion Saturday afternoon.
Elle Feser, Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Vellek, Gracie Brockberg and Bailey Sample added base hits for Fury Red.
Regan Garry pitched 2 2/3 innings, striking out two batters. Bailey Sample pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief in the win, striking out four.
14-Under
Rapid City Titans 5, Fury Hornets 4
Quincy Gaskins picked up two this and three RBI to lead the Fury Hornets in a 5-4 loss in the 14U ‘B’ Division State Tournament. The Fury Hornets placed fourth.
Everyone in the Fury Hornets line-up tallied a hit. Taylor Hamburg added an RBI. Andrea Miller, Isabel Yellowbank, Tori Hansen, Mia Donner, Chase Drotzmann, Aubrie Lloyd and McKenna Hacecky tallied one hit each.
Yellowbank pitched five innings in the loss for the Fury Hornets.
TSC Wildfire 6, Fury Hornets 3
Quincy Gaskins drove in two runs in a 6-3 Fury Hornet loss to TSC Wildfire Sunday morning.
Andrea Miller added one hit and one RBI for the Fury Hornets. Taylor Hamburg, Isabel Yellowbank and Tori Hansen added hits.
Yellowbank pitched four innings in the loss.
12-Under
Epicosity 10, Fury Gazelles 4
Kalli Koletzky and Isabelle Sheldon picked up two hits and one RBI each but the Fury Gazelles fell to Epicosity Sunday morning in the 12U ‘B’ Division of the state tournament.
Ava Girard added one hit and one RBI for the Fury Gazelles. Emma Gobel and Elyse Larson scored one run each.
Girard pitched two innings, striking out two in the loss for the Fury Gazelles.
10-Under
Fury Lancers 10, Blaze 1
Tyan Beste went 2-for-2 with three RBI to lead the Fury Lancers to a 10-1 win over Blaze and a 10U ‘B’ Division Championships Sunday evening.
Jordyn Kudera, Jazlin Romero and Brenna Elwood added base hits. Izzy Gurney drove in two runs.
Claire Taggart pitched two innings, striking out two in the win for the Fury Lancers.
Fury Lancers 10, Blaze 4
Tyan Beste picked up two hits and three RBI to lead the Fury Lancers to a 10-4 win over Blaze Sunday morning.
Brenna Elwood tallied two hits for the Fury Lancers. Jazlin Romero, Claire Taggart and Aubrey Stotz added hits.
Taggart pitched three innings, striking out five batters in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.