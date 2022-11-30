Yankton's Dylan Sloan goes for the pin against Roosevelt's Zack Brumnond to his back during the 2022 Yankton Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Sloan is the lone returning state qualifier for the Bucks.
The Yankton Bucks wrestling team looks to improve on a “tough” 2021-22 season as they hit the road to take on Beresford-Alcester-Hudson and Watertown in a triangular at Beresford High School Thursday (Dec. 1).
“For the boys, last year was a tough year,” Bucks head coach Riley Smith said. “We didn’t end on the note that we wanted to. This year, we have some younger guys. We have some leadership on the team. This year, hopefully we can get more wrestlers qualified for state.”
One area that Smith is confident will help the Bucks improve in 2022-23 is their leadership. That leadership will come in-part from juniors Dylan Sloan and Shaylor Platt, the latter of whom was on the Yankton Bucks football team.
“This year we have some wrestlers that are going be stepping up into those (leadership) roles and helping out,” Smith said.
Sloan was the lone Buck to make it to the SDHSAA State Championships last season.
With a young team, Smith believes that leadership will be important for the team that understands the fundamentals of wrestling.
“We have a little bit more of our fundamentals down where we can start really pushing in different directions on things we need to work on,” he said. “Because we’re young, we’re going to have some areas that we have to improve on and really work with those younger wrestlers so they kind of understand some of the mat awareness and in-match scenarios that are currently going on during the match.”
Smith believes that going through crunch-time situations in practice will help the team this season.
“When it’s a close match, always knowing what the score is, knowing where you’re at in relation to your opponent as far as if you’re on top or bottom and then (what time you are at) in the period (is important),” he said.
Additionally, Smith wants his wrestlers to think about how they are attacking those crunch-time situations.
“Do you choose top (or) do you choose bottom?,” he said. “Do you go neutral? If you’re in a scramble situation, knowing how to adjust in those split-second moment (is important because) there’s a lot of that different feel at a high school level.”
Smith adds that he wants the Bucks to be able to have good footwork, which will lead to more successful matches for the team.
“We want to get back to being able to win our matches on our feet and really get that ready for that first outing to make sure we’re being aggressive on our feet,” Smith said. “We’re getting after it (with) heavy hands.”
Smith admitted that he may get more animated coaching the Bucks compared to the Gazelles because of how long he has coached the team. He admitted that this might make him sound “louder” at Bucks practice.
There are 30 wrestlers are on the team this season.
The Bucks will have the 2022-23 season to improve in fundamental areas but have the pieces in place for a successful campaign.
