Dylan Sloan
Buy Now

Yankton's Dylan Sloan goes for the pin against Roosevelt's Zack Brumnond to his back during the 2022 Yankton Invitational Wrestling Tournament. Sloan is the lone returning state qualifier for the Bucks.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The Yankton Bucks wrestling team looks to improve on a “tough” 2021-22 season as they hit the road to take on Beresford-Alcester-Hudson and Watertown in a triangular at Beresford High School Thursday (Dec. 1).

“For the boys, last year was a tough year,” Bucks head coach Riley Smith said. “We didn’t end on the note that we wanted to. This year, we have some younger guys. We have some leadership on the team. This year, hopefully we can get more wrestlers qualified for state.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.