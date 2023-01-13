Coyotes Travel To SDSU Today
South Dakota’s Grace Larkins, left, Jeniah Ugofsky and Allison Peplowski celebrate a basket by a teammate during the 2022 Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship game. Larkins and Ugofsky both start for the new-look Coyotes this season, with Peplowski currently out due to injury. USD travels to Brookings for a rematch of last year’s Summit League final with South Dakota State today (Saturday).

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Even if the South Dakota Coyotes have different personnel, South Dakota State Jackrabbits head coach Aaron Johnston still sees similarities between the 2022-23 iteration of the Coyotes and past teams.

“The people are probably the biggest difference, but some of the plan and things that made them good you can see in watching them as we prepare,” Johnston said during his media availability Tuesday.

