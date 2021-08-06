A man who has been a fixture of the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am since the beginning will likely play his final round in the tournament today (Saturday).
Yankton’s Don Munson is playing in his in the Pro-Am this weekend. He has played in all 48 editions of the event, and plans to make this weekend’s event his last.
“It’s really neat how Don has played in all 48,” said Hillcrest golf pro Scott Larson. “He still loves to play the game of golf. He still hits it well and putts well.”
From playing in all 48 events to serving on the tournament committee for a number of years, Munson has not only been a player in the event, but he has also served as an ambassador for the event and for Hillcrest.
“He is a big promotor of Hillcrest,” Larson said. “He loves Hillcrest and has seen the improvements over the years.”
Munson has enjoyed watching the event grow into the premier stop on the Dakotas Tour. He said there were a couple of big factors that keep the tournament thriving.
“The organization and the golf course itself,” he said. “The people on the committee are doing a super job. It’s a challenging golf course, and that will draw players as well.”
Another factor is how the out-of-towners — both pros and amateurs — are welcomed.
“The pros are treated well out here, and the prizes are quite high,” he said.
Munson has posted rounds of 102 and 111 through two tough days on the course.
“He wasn’t going to miss it this year,” Larson said. “He is just battling through the heat, through the pain in his ankles and knees.
“It goes to show you that golf is a lifetime sport.”
Munson is playing this weekend with fellow Yankton resident Gail Gubbels, along with Doug Roelle of Muscatine, Iowa. They will be the final group to tee off No. 10 today, a 2:15 p.m. start.
Calkins’ Quest For Four Continues
Brady Calkins has collected the “big check” at the Hillcrest Invitational in each of the past three years. The Chehalias, Washington, native is on track for another.
Calkins followed up his first-round 62 with a 68 Friday to sit at 14-under 130 to lead the pro division after two rounds.
Zander Winston of Scottsdale, Arizona, sits two shots off the league at 12-under 132. A trio of golfers sit four strokes off the pace: Zan Luka Stirn — the qualifier champ — Robert Bell and Thomas Walsh.
Walsh and Colin Monagle, both of Jacksonville, Florida, tied for the low round of the day with an 8-under 64. Winston shot a 65 to edge closer to Calkins.
The top 30 professionals, and ties, will play in Sunday’s final round.
McAlpine Leads Amateurs
Kevin McAlpine of Scottsdale, Arizona, followed up his opening round 70 with a 1-under 71, stretching his amateur lead to five strokes.
Scott O’Brien of Oxford, Mississippi, sits five strokes back at 2-over 146. Yankton’s Ryan Elwood (147) is third. Dillon Cooney of Muscatine, Iowa; Lane Sawatzke of Yankton, Jay Small of Hinton, Iowa, and Michael Schille of Hurst, Texas are in a group at 148, seven strokes back.
Schille shot the low amateur round on Friday with a 2-under 70. McAlpine and Sawatzke each shot 71, the only other rounds under par on the day.
Steve Weiland of Yankton leads the senior division with a 6-over 150. Rick Alfson of Madison and Terry Porter of Muscatine, Iowa, are nine strokes back.
