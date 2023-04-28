Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 29, 2023
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “All Hallows” by Christopher Golden
• “The Cliff’s Edge” by Charles Todd
• “Code Name Edelweiss” by Stephanie Landsem
• “Dark Angel” by John Sanford
• “Desolation Creek” by Willian W. Johnstone
• “Dust Child” by Nguyên Phan Quê Mai
• “Earth’s the Right Place for Love” by Elizabeth Berg
• “Hiss & Tell” by Rita Mae Brown
• “The House is on Fire” by Rachel Beanland
• “House of Cotton” by Monica Brashears
• “Killer View” by Roy Johansen
• “The Last Tale of the Flower Bride” by Roshani Chokshi
• “Lying Beside You” by Michael Robotham
• “The Mimicking of Known Successes” by Malka Older
• “Oleander City” by Matt Bondurant
• “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson
• “Robert Ludlum’s: The Treastone Rendition” by Joshua Hood
• “Romantic Comedy” by Curtis Sittenfeld
• “Simply Lies” by David Baldacci
• “So Shall You Reap” by Donna Leon
• “VenCo” by Cherie Dimaline
———
Nonfiction
• “Cook What You Have” by Christopher Kimball
• “Do This. Not That: Dating” by Hayley Quinn
• “The Earth Transformed” by Peter Frankopan
• “I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts” by Kristin Chenoweth
• “The Kneeling Man” by Leta McCollough Seltzky
• “Leather Sewing” by Carsten Bothe
• “Money and Love” by Myra Strober
LARGE PRINT
• “The Brighter the Light” by Mary Ellen Taylor
• “Desperate Ride” by James J. Griffin
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Michael Vey: The Parasite” by Richard Paul Evans
• “Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan” Vol. 7 by Sasami Nitori
———
Nonfiction
• “Victory. Stand!” by Tommie Smith
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna” wonderbook by Alda P. Dobbs
• “The Princess in Black and the Prince in Pink” by Shannon Hale
• “Marya Khan and the Incredible Henna Party” wonderbook by Saadia Faruqi
———
Nonfiction
• “Animal Conservationists” by Laura Perdew
• “The Bug Encyclopedia” by Meg Marquardt
• “Climate Scientists” by Carol Hand
• “Fossil Hunters” by Tristan Poehlmann
• “The Human Body Encyclopedia” by Linda Cernak
• “My Selma” by Willie Mae Brown
• “The Space Encyclopedia” by Gail Radley
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Boring Book” by Shinsuke Yoshitake
• “Girl Dad” by Sean Williams
• “The Library Fish Learns to Read” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli
• “A New Day” wonderbook by Brad Meltzer
• ‘Something Happened to My Dad” by Ann Hazzard
• “There’s Nothing to Do!” by Dev Petty
———
Nonfiction
• “Andy Warhol” by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
• “A Day in the Life of Bugs” wonderbook by Dr. Jessica L. Ware
• “Humpback Whale” wonderbook by Dr. Asha De Vos
• “LEGO Manufacturers” by Lee Slater
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
