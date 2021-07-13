Rugby Ryken had a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Yankton past Tabor 2-1 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The game marked the regular season finale for Yankton Post 12.
Carson Haak had two of Yankton’s five hits. Rugby Ryken, Drew Ryken and Dylan Prouty each had a hit in the victory.
Nolan Carda doubled for the lone Tabor hit.
Mac Ryken pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the win. Joe Gokie started, striking out six in his six innings of work. Carter Uecker took the loss in relief.
Yankton, which finished the regular season at 17-23, heads to Pierre on Friday for Class A post-season action. Yankton will face Pierre at 6 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday, with the “if necessary” game also scheduled for Saturday.
Tabor, 15-7, hosts Parkston today (Wednesday) and travels to Vermillion on Thursday to end the regular season.
Vermillion 4, Yankton 0
Vermillion’s Drew Thelen and Willis Robertson combined on a two-hit shutout, blanking Yankton 4-0 in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday in Yankton.
Drew Thelen helped his cause with two doubles and two runs scored for Vermillion. Connor Saunders also had two hits. Jack Kratz doubled, Ben Burbach had a hit and two RBI, and Dylan Thlen and Reece Proefrock each had a hit in the victory.
Dylan Prouty and Mac Ryken each had a hit for Yankton.
Drew Thelen struck out seven batters in 6 2/3 innings, with Robertson getting the final out. Tristan Redman took the loss, going the distance for Yankton.
Vermillion, 16-4, hosts Sioux Falls ‘B’ today (Wednesday).
Area C-1 Juniors
Wisner-Pilger 6, Hartington 5
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Wisner-Pilger scored in the bottom of the eighth to eliminate Hartington 6-5 in the Area C-1 American Legion Juniors baseball tournament, Tuesday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Wisner-Pilger will face Pender in the championship, today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m.
Brett Kleinschmit, Carson Arens, Keaton Steffen and Lane Heimes each had two hits for Hartington, with Arens driving in two runs. Tyan Baller and Grant Arens each had a hit.
Jaxson Bernecker took the loss in relief, striking out 10 in six innings of work. Lucas Wortman started, striking out four in his 1 2/3 innings of work.
Hartington finished with an 11-8-1 record.
Other Games
Dakota Valley 8, Wakefield 0
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Dakota Valley’s Brayden Major and Isaac Bruns combined on a six-inning no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over Wakefield in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Bruns had two hits and three RBI, and Beau Pollema had two hits for Dakota Valley. Jake Pruchniak doubled. Brendan Barnett, Jackson Strawn, Ethan Anema and Garrett Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Bruns picked up the win in relief, striking out five and walking one in his three innings of relief. Major started, striking out six and walking five in three innings of work.
Dakota Valley hosts Elk Point-Jefferson today (Wednesday).
Platte-Geddes 12, Scotland-Menno 0
MENNO — Platte-Geddes took control with an eight-run fifth inning, claiming a 12-0 victory over Scotland-Menno in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday.
Jackson Olsen had two hits and three RBI, Myles Kott posted two hits and two RBI, and Nate Whalen had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Landon Schulte finished with a hit and two RBI. Kelby VanDerWerff, Drayton Priebe, Jackson Neuman and Dawson Hoffman each had a hit in the victory.
Ajay Herrboldt had the lone Scotland-Menno hit.
Kott pitched a five-inning complete game, striking out six, for the win. Jacob Schott took the loss.
Platte-Geddes finished the regular season, and will face Winner-Colome in the Region 7B Tournament on July 22 in Gregory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.