HURLEY — The Elk-Point Jefferson Huskies defeated the Viborg-Hurley Cougars 59-53 Tuesday.
EPJ improved to 3-1, while VH fell to 2-1.
EPJ was led by Chace Fornia’s 14 points. Alex Scarmon added 11 points for the Huskies.
Gage Goettertz scored 10 points for Viborg-Hurley, adding three steals. Nick Hanson had nine points, six rebounds, and six blocks.
VH defeated EPJ 31-22 in the B-Game and 42-31 in the C-Game.
Elk Point-Jefferson travels to Irene-Wakonda Dec. 27 while Viborg-Hurley hosts Gregory Dec. 28.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (3-1) 17 13 15 14 — 59
VIBORG-HURLEY (2-1) 16 10 13 14 — 53
Burke 57, Scotland 39
BURKE — The Burke Cougars got 24 points from Reed Benter as they won their season opener against the Scotland Highlanders 57-39 Tuesday.
Burke is now 1-0 on the season, while Scotland fell to 1-2.
Nick Nelson added 13 points and five rebounds for the Cougars.
Stephen Johnson led Scotland with 12 points, with Tranten Skorep adding 11.
Burke plays at Jones County Dec. 27 while Scotland plays at Ethan Dec. 29.
Centerville 65, Gayville-Volin 23
GAYVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes got their first victory of the season as they defeated the Gayville-Volin Raiders 65-23 Tuesday.
Centerville improved to 1-2 on the season, while Gayville-Volin fell to 1-2.
Logan Bobzin led Centerville with 14 points and five rebounds. Aiden Bobzin added 13 points for the Tornadoes.
Spencer Karstens led Gayville-Volin with nine points and seven rebounds.
Centerville plays at the Parkston Classic Dec. 30. Gayville-Volin is scheduled to play Canistota on Thursday.
CENTERVILLE (1-2) 15 19 19 12 — 65
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (1-2) 7 6 2 8 — 23
Wagner 62, Menno 44
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders used a 23-12 first quarter to propel them to a 62-44 victory against the Menno Wolves Tuesday.
Wagner improved to 2-0, while Menno fell to 1-2.
Chris Nelson led Wagner with 18 points. Preston McFayden added 12 for the Red Raiders. Joey Cournoyer grabbed six rebounds while Glenn Cournoyer dished out six assists.
Ajay Herrbold led Menno with 17 points. Kadeyn Ulmer grabbed 10 rebounds for the Wolves.
Wagner travels to take on Avon Dec. 30 while Menno hosts Howard Jan. 3.
MENNO (1-2) 12 15 12 5 — 44
WAGNER (2-0) 23 16 15 8 — 62
O’Neill 74, Crofton 36
CROFTON, Neb. — The O’Neill Eagles scored 48 first-half points on the way to a 74-36 victory over Crofton in Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Braxston Foxhoven scored 14 points and Simon McFarland had 13 points for Crofton. Jace Foxhoven scored the other nine Warrior points.
O’Neill, 2-3, hosts its annual holiday tournament beginning Dec. 28. Crofton plays in the Wynot Holiday Tournament beginning Dec. 29.
O’NEILL (2-3) 23 25 16 10 — 74
CROFTON (1-6) 8 9 13 6 — 36
Wynot 52, Irene-Wakonda 40
IRENE — Wynot overcame an early deficit to claim a 52-40 victory over Irene-Wakonda in boys' basketball action on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils trailed 14-9 after one quarter, but outscored the Eagles 31-19 in the middle two periods to take control.
Dashel Spurrell led Irene-Wakonda with 16 points.
Wynot, 5-0, hosts its holiday tournament Dec. 29-30. Irene-Wakonda hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Dec. 27.
WYNOT (5-0) 9 18 13 12 — 52
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-3) 14 12 7 7 — 40
Parkston 63, Parker 42
PARKSTON — Parkston’s Will Jodozi recorded a double-double and two other Trojans scored in double figures in a 63-42 victory over Parker in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Kaleb Weber scored a game-high 16 points for Parkston. Jodozi finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Luke Bormann had 10 points and six assists in the victory.
Ray Travnicek led Parker with 12 points. Seth VanVliet added 11 points.
Parkston, 3-0, plays Centerville in the Parkston Classic on Dec. 30. Parker hosts Beresford on Dec. 30.
PARKER (0-3) 10 11 16 5 — 42
PARKSTON (3-0) 15 15 15 18 — 63
Sioux Valley 92, Beresford 49
BERESFORD — The Sioux Valley Cossacks defeated the Beresford Watchdogs 92-49 Tuesday.
Sioux Valley improved to 2-0, while Beresford fell to 1-2.
Oliver Vincent led the Cossacks with 23 points, with Patrick Carby adding 22.
Tate VanOtterloo led Beresford with 23 points.
Sioux Valley hosts Baltic Dec. 29, while Beresford travels to play Parker Dec. 30.
SIOUX VALLEY (2-0) 24 24 29 15 — 92
BERESFORD (1-2) 7 16 19 7 — 49
Laurel-Con.-Col. 58, Bloomfield 49
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears used a 19-11 third quarter to defeat the Bloomfield Bees 58-49 Tuesday.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge improved to 5-1, while Bloomfield fell to 4-3.
Bloomfield was led by Wiley Ziegler and Layne Warrior, who each had 17 points.
LCC plays at Cedar Catholic Jan. 5, while Bloomfield plays at Creighton Dec. 29.
Laurel-Concord-Col. (5-1) 8 14 19 17 — 58
Bloomfield (4-3) 7 15 11 16 — 49
Tri-Valley 50, Vermillion 48
FULTON — The Tri-Valley Mustangs rallied to get a 50-48 home victory over the Vermillion Tanagers Tuesday.
Tri-Valley improved to 1-1, while Vermillion fell to 1-2.
Braden Oyen led Tri-Valley with 14 points.
Carter Hansen led Vermillion with 15 points. Carter Skogsberg and Zoan Robinson registered 14 and 10 points apiece.
Tri-Valley hosts Freeman Academy-Marion Dec. 29, while Vermillion hosts West Central Dec. 30.
VERMILLION (1-2) 19 11 6 12 — 48
TRI-VALLEY (1-1) 17 9 6 18 — 50
