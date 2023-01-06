Citizens Of the Year Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Here is the list of winners of the Yankton Citizen of the Year award:1970 Carl Youngworth1971 Joe Vinatieri 1972 Jeff Scott1973 Freeman Otto1974 George Bauer1975 Harold Levinger1976 C.B. McVay1977 Chan Gurney1978 Dorothy Jencks1979 Lucy and J. Laiten Weed1980 Irene Scott1981 Sister Jerome Schmitt1982 Laddie Cimpl1983 T.H. Sattler1984 Elizabeth Rempp1985 Mary Alice Halverson1986 Don Dendinger1987 Bessi Burgi1988 Don Peterson1989 Frank Yaggie1990 Willis Stanage1991 Wynn Speece1992 Don Bierle1993 Hod Nielsen1994 Millie Wootton1995 Tom Merrill1996 Ted Blakey 1997 Bob Karolevitz1998 Gladys Woolm1999 Dr. Ken Halverson2000 Sister Jacquelyn Ernster2001 Don and Dores Allan2002 Beulah Larson2003 Ken Jones2004 Arletta Tisher2005 Larry and Kathy Hintgen2006 Don and Peg Schiedel2007 Jim Black2008 Pauline Rhoades2009 Jack and Margaret Lyons2010 Myrtle Andersen2011 Thomas and Jo Stanage2012 Brooks and Vi Ranney2013 Don and Pam Kettering2014 Ben Hanten2015 Joan Neubauer2016 Larry and Diane Ness2017 Mike and Gerrie Healy2018 Ron and Jan Bertsch2019 Tom and Jane Gilmore2020 Jake and Sandy Hoffner2021 Scott Luken2022 Diane Reese 