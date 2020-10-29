What can the Lancers do for an encore?
That seems to be the question.
How can the Mount Marty University men’s basketball program follow up last season’s historic campaign?
“We obviously took a huge jump from two years ago into last year, so now hopefully we can take another step from last year,” said junior forward Jonah Larson, a Beresford native.
To that point, the Lancers improved from six wins in the 2018-19 season to a 20-12 record a season ago, in the debut campaign for head coach Todd Lorensen.
Those 20 victories last season were more than wins than the previous five seasons combined, and the Lancers reached the semifinals of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) tournament — just short of reaching the NAIA national tournament.
The program’s quick rise was understandably a topic of conversations with the handful of newcomers brought in this season, according to Larson.
“We’ve been telling them that last year we did some really good things and got the culture built here, and taking that next step forward is the next thing,” he said.
The Lancers lost their top-four scorers from last season, so the reins will be turned over to a group of new faces.
The top returning scorer is senior Jailen Billings (8.4 ppg), and also back are senior Elijah Pappas (7.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg in 14 games), senior Saba Gvedashvili (6.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg), Larson (4.3 ppg) and senior Keegan Savary (4.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg).
Mount Marty also boast five freshmen and eight transfers on the roster.
One of the biggest — literally and figuratively — additions in the conference was Lincoln Jordre, a 6-foot-9 freshman center who transferred from Northern State to Mount Marty. The former Sully Buttes High School standout, who played in only two games over two seasons in Aberdeen, will give the Lancers a true big man under the basket.
Mount Marty also added Yankton native Hunter Kotrous, a 6-foot-10 freshman forward.
“Those two have been really good to battle against in practice,” Larson said. “It helps me improve and it helps everyone improve.”
A season ago, Mount Marty didn’t boast much height, so Larson (6-foot-6) and senior Saba Gvedashvili (6-foot-7) primarily served as the ‘big men.’
“Now this year we have a couple guys down low,” Larson said. “I can help space the floor and use my shooting ability.”
The other transfers on the roster:
• Gio Diaz (Sr., G, previously at University of Tampa)
• Allen Wilson (Sr., G, Newman University)
• Marquis Holloman (Jr., F, North Dakota State College of Science)
• RayQuan Moore (Jr., G, North Dakota State College of Science)
• Chad Moran (Jr., F, University of Tampa)
• Adreon Wadlington (Jr., G, Southwest Mississippi Community College)
• Ty Duin (So., G, Cloud County Community College)
• Tajen Ross (So., G, Kirkwood Community College)
With so many new faces to the roster, it understandably takes a while for everyone to adjust to each other, according to Larson.
“When you have new guys, you have to get accustomed to playing together,” he said. “From our first day on campus, we’ve been in the gym together and starting to build that connection with everyone.”
Mount Marty also brings back senior forward Elijah Pappas, who averaged 7.3 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14 games last season.
Also among the returners are senior Mitchell Lonneman, juniors Noah Jewett, and sophomores Trevin Holland, Luke Ronsiek and Kade Stearns.
Outside of its 20 GPAC games, Mount Marty will play five non-conference games this season. The Lancers will open the season with two games against Oak Hills Christian College, will play Presentation and Valley City State at the NAIA Classic in Sioux Falls, and will later face Presentation in Aberdeen.
Ultimately, though, it’ll come within its conference where Mount Marty is ultimately judged.
“Hopefully we can put it all together in one big picture,” Larson said, “and our end goal is to put a banner on the wall.”
