Bon Homme Choir Presents Easter Cantata Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For 84 years, the Bon Homme Community Choir has been presenting an Easter Cantata. Can you imagine the sounds of all that took place when Jesus went to the Cross, gave His life and conquered death?Join the choir as it tells the story “Echoes of Easter” through narration and song. Autumn Schultz, the Avon K-12 music director, will be directing the choir once again.Remaining performances are scheduled as follows:• April 4 — St. John's Catholic Church, Wagner; • April 9 — Emmanuel Reformed Church, Springfield.All performances start at 7:30 p.m. 