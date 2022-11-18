Going into the 2022 season, Cedar Catholic head football coach Chad Cattau felt his Trojans had a chance to do big things if they didn’t have many injuries.
They did get hit by the injury bug. But the Trojans have still done great things.
Cedar Catholic (9-3) will make its fourth state championship game appearance — the first since 2014 — as they take on rival Norfolk Catholic (12-0) in the Nebraska Class C2 championship game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
“We felt we needed to stay healthy, but we had depth at a lot of positions,” Cattau said of the preseason assessment. “We’ve been hit pretty hard by injuries, but the kids have continued to step up for us.”
Part of what has helped the Trojans overcome injury issues is a strong senior class.
“They’ve known that they had to be great leaders for us,” Cattau said. “They’ve grown up a lot. They’ve been a great attribute to the success we’ve been having here.”
That senior group starts with the offensive and defensive lines.
“They’ve put a lot of time and hours in for the last four years,” Cattau said. “We’ve really leaned on them these last four years.”
The Trojans have gone through several running backs, starting six different players at the position. When the playoffs began, Cattau moved starting quarterback Andrew Jones (167-668, 11 TD) to the position, with Braeden Reifenrath (22-42, 246 yards, 2 TD; 33-133 rushing, 3 TD) stepping in at quarterback.
“We continue to have kids step up,” Cattau said. “They’re so unselfish.”
Ty Thoene (63-298, 7 TD) and James Christensen (65-333, 3 TD) have also had significant carries this season.
Tight end Jaxson Bernecker (17-207, 2 TD), Grant Arens (11-222, 5 TD) and Carson Arens (15-301, 1 TD) have been the primary targets in the passing game.
Jaelen Lammers and Spencer Albers each have 80 tackles on the season, leading a defense that has held opponents to 109 points on the season. Carson Arens (72 tackles, 4 INT, 3 FR), Jay Steffen (62 tackles, 2 sacks), Bernecker (47 tackles, 2 sacks), Keaton Steffen (46 tackles, 2 INT), Christensen (42 tackles, 3 sacks) and Grant Arens (20 tackles, 2 INT, 2 blocked kicks) have been among the many who have had an impact on defense for the Trojans.
“We definitely pursue the ball well, and we have what I feel is decent team speed,” Cattau said. “We try to change looks throughout the game.”
Norfolk Catholic, a state runner-up a season ago, felt they also had the team to make another trip to Lincoln.
“We had a good nucleus coming back, but obviously we had a lot of work to do,” said Knights head coach Jeff Bellar. “We talk to the kids about setting high goals, and getting back to the championship was one of them.”
The Knights’ offense has been powered by backs Karter Kerkman (1,444 yards, 26 TDs rushing) and Kanyon Talton (796 yards, 11 TD rushing; 15-181, 1 TD receiving), as well as quarterback Carter Janssen (60-88, 834 yards, 9 TD passing; 91-717, 5 TD rushing). Cameron Borgmann (15-250, 4 TD) and Mason Timmerman (13-177, 2 TD) lead the way in receiving touchdowns for Norfolk Catholic.
Brandon Kollars (126 tackles) and Kade Pieper (104 tackles, 4 sacks) help power a Norfolk Catholic defense that has forced 24 turnovers, including 18 interceptions. Timmerman (70 tackles, 5 INT) and Clayton Carney (65 tackles, 4 INT) have been the primary ball-hawks on defense.
“We’ve really grown on defense,” Bellar said. “We played a very good team in the opener and didn’t play well, but we’ve improved ever since.”
The teams met on Oct. 14 in the regular season finale, with the Knights claiming a 14-0 victory. The contest was a season low in scoring for Norfolk Catholic, which averages nearly 42 points per game.
“We need to take care of the ball,” Bellar said. “We had two costly fumbles last time.”
In a rematch with a familiar foe that had the upper hand in the first meeting, the “mental game” will play a key factor, Cattau said.
“We’ve got to win the mental game,” Cattau said. “Norfolk Catholic knocked us out of state basketball last year, they knocked us out of the football playoffs a year ago.
“Hopefully our kids play well and make plays.”
Start time is set for 10:15 a.m.
