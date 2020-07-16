RENNER — Renner swept Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Renner survived 10 walks to claim a 14-2 decision.
Curtis Steppat doubled and Jackson Conway singled for Yankton.
Conner Teichroew took the loss.
Renner answered Yankton’s six-run sixth with three runs in the bottom of the frame to claim a 9-7 victory in the nightcap.
Sam Kampshoff went 2-for-4 with a grand slam home run for Yankton, which trailed 6-1 after five innings. Landon Loecker had a team-high three hits. Jace McCorkell doubled and singled. Garrett Nelson and Colton Potts each had two hits in the effort.
Loecker took the loss.
Yankton hosts Brandon Valley on Sunday.
Lakers 13-0, S.F. West 9-15
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Lakers claimed the opening game to split a youth baseball doubleheader with Sioux Falls West on Thursday at Harmodon Park.
Austin Gobel and Lucas Kampshoff each had three hits as the Lakers outlasted Sioux Falls West 13-9 in the opener.
Kampshoff had a double among his three hits, and drove in a team-high four runs for Yankton. Landon Potts and Tucker Gilmore each had two hits. Tyson Prouty had a hit and three RBI, and Hunter Teichroew added a hit in the victory.
Payton Peterson pitched three innings of shutout relief for the win.
West claimed the nightcap 15-0. Frankie Int Veld had the lone Yankton hit. Prouty took the loss.
The Lakers, 7-7, host Sioux Falls Black on Monday.
Renner 4-7, Reds 2-2
The Renner Blue squad earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Reds in youth baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Renner claimed a 4-2 victory in the opener.
For Yankton, Owen Wishon doubled and singled. Mark Kathol had a hit and two RBI. Cohen Zahrbock and Easton Nelson each had a hit in the effort.
Kael Garry took the loss.
Renner completed the sweep with a 7-2 victory in the nightcap.
Zahrbock and Nelson each had two hits for Yankton. Evan Serck and Matthew Sheldon each had a hit.
Wishon took the loss, with Zahrbock striking out two in three innings of relief.
The Reds, 8-6, finish the home portion of their schedule against Sioux Falls East on Tuesday.
