PREP FOOTBALL
FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES
Alcester-Hudson 42, Avon 0
Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Parker 12
Baltic 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Bennett County 26, Lead-Deadwood 14
Bridgewater-Emery 50, Wagner 6
Canistota/Freeman 46, Chester 0
Colman-Egan 52, Centerville 2
DeSmet 44, Clark/Willow Lake 26
Faulkton 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 22
Florence/Henry 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6
Garretson 42, Webster 0
Gregory 45, Gayville-Volin 8
Hanson 32, Menno/Marion 6
Howard 53, Castlewood 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 40, Potter County 28
Langford 44, Herreid/Selby Area 18
Milbank 18, Sisseton 6
Mobridge-Pollock 26, Groton Area 0
Platte-Geddes 42, Bon Homme 7
Scotland 22, Irene-Wakonda 0
Sioux Valley 50, Redfield 12
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36, Kimball/White Lake 28
Viborg-Hurley 58, Corsica/Stickney 6
Winner 50, Stanley County 7
Wolsey-Wessington 34, Parkston 19
FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES
Cross County 70, Blue Hill 12
Hastings 35, Lincoln North Star 8
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Homer 14
Sandy Creek 37, Schuyler 20
