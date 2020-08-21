PREP FOOTBALL

FRIDAY’S S.D. SCORES

Alcester-Hudson 42, Avon 0

Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Parker 12

Baltic 34, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Bennett County 26, Lead-Deadwood 14

Bridgewater-Emery 50, Wagner 6

Canistota/Freeman 46, Chester 0

Colman-Egan 52, Centerville 2

DeSmet 44, Clark/Willow Lake 26

Faulkton 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 22

Florence/Henry 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Garretson 42, Webster 0

Gregory 45, Gayville-Volin 8

Hanson 32, Menno/Marion 6

Howard 53, Castlewood 0

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 40, Potter County 28

Langford 44, Herreid/Selby Area 18

Milbank 18, Sisseton 6

Mobridge-Pollock 26, Groton Area 0

Platte-Geddes 42, Bon Homme 7

Scotland 22, Irene-Wakonda 0

Sioux Valley 50, Redfield 12

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 36, Kimball/White Lake 28

Viborg-Hurley 58, Corsica/Stickney 6

Winner 50, Stanley County 7

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Parkston 19

FRIDAY’S NEB. SCORES

Cross County 70, Blue Hill 12

Hastings 35, Lincoln North Star 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 78, Homer 14

Sandy Creek 37, Schuyler 20

