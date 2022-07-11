WAKEFIELD, Neb. — The Creighton-Plainview Titans advanced to the championship of the Nebraska Area C-1 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament with a 14-1 victory over Crofton on Sunday.
Taylor Nilson had two doubles and three RBI for Creighton-Plainview. Karter Lingenfelter went 2-for-3 with a triple. Brendan Weber, Caden Ickler and Spencer Hille each doubled. Cody Wickersham added a hit in the victory.
Devin Wagner went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out seven.
The tournament final is set for 5 p.m. today (Tuesday), with the Titans taking on Wakefield. Wakefield advanced to the final with a 14-1 victory over Crofton on Monday. If the Titans lose, a second title game would follow.
Wakefield 12, Hartington 6
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Wakefield scored two or more runs in five different innings to claim a 12-6 victory over Hartington in an elimination game in the Nebraska Area C-1 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament on Sunday.
For Hartington, Dan Puppe went 3-for-5 with two doubles to lead the way. Cole Rosener also had three hits. Weston Heine doubled and singled. Brayden Reifenrath also had two hits. Dylan Taylor doubled, and Jaymison Cattau and Keaton Steffen each had a hit in the effort.
Heine struck out seven in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Creighton-Plainview 6, Ponca 1
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Top-seeded Creighton-Plainview eliminated Ponca with a 6-1 decision in the Nebraska Area C-1 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Karter Lingenfelter went 3-for-4 to lead Creighton-Plainview. Kayson Maertens had a pair of hits, driving in two. Taylor Nilson and Devin Wagner each had a hit in the victory.
Tucker McGill had two hits for Ponca. Miguel Balvantin and Zain Stark each had a hit in the effort.
Ty Diedrichsen picked up the win, striking out six in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Wagner pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief, striking out two, in the Titans’ victory. Stark took the loss, striking out 10 in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Crofton 12, Hartington 11
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Crofton outlasted Hartington 12-11 in the second round of the Nebraska Area C-1 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
Dan Puppe went 4-for-5 with two RBI, and Weston Heine went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Hartington. Dylan Taylor also had three hits. Brayden Reifenrath went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI. Cole Rosener had a double and two RBI. Keyton Arens, Jaymison Cattau and Keaton Steffen each had a hit in the effort.
Rosener took the loss.
Regular Season
Dakota Valley 16, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
ELK POINT — Dakota Valley scored seven runs in the top of the first and coasted to a 16-7 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Jackson Strawn went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Ethan Anema doubled and singled. Brayden Major, Jaxon Hennies and Ashton Pick each had two hits. Beau Jones and Isaac Klemme each had a hit in the victoyr.
Ty Trometer had two hits, and Hunter Geary had a hit and two RBI for EPJ. Ben Swatek, Jacob Gale, Jackson Prouty and Levi Miller each had a hit in the effort.
Anema pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out three, for the win. Christian Mueller took the loss.
Salem 14, Parkston 1
PARKSTON — Salem earned a 14-1 victory over Parkston in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Jay Storm and Caden Donahue each had two hits for Parkston. Trey Sparks added a hit.
Ty Neugebauer took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
