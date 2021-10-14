The Yankton football team is above the .500 mark thanks to back-to-back blowout wins over Mitchell and Sturgis Brown the last two weeks, but now have one of the toughest tests yet, a trip to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium to face the 5-2 Brookings Bobcats.
“For a high school kid, it’s pretty easy to feel good about yourself,” head coach Brady Muth said. “This is a little bit different for our group. We kind of have that mentality that it’s never good enough. You’re never satisfied.”
The Bobcats ended Yankton’s undefeated season in 2020 with a 41-0 win at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium last October. The Bobcats would go on to lose in the state title game to Pierre.
“From a coach’s point of view, we haven’t talked about it, but I also know from a player’s point of view it’s pretty hard not to think about it,” Muth said. “I don’t think our guys were happy with the way things went last year.”
The 2020 match-up was a battle of undefeateds for the ESD title and the top spot in the Class 11AA playoff. This year, the Bucks and Bobcats are in need of wins to keep their home playoff game hopes alive.
Brookings is currently third in Class 11AA with the Bucks in fifth. Watertown, Yankton’s final regular season opponent, is sandwiched between the two in fourth. Watertown is holding the final home playoff slot with two weeks to play.
Rugby Ryken is holding the keys to the offense this season, and will have to have a stronger performance in order for the Bucks to come home with a win Friday. Ryken threw three second half interceptions and completed less than 50% of his pass attempts in last year’s snowy loss. Ryken has grown in the last year Muth said.
“I’m proudest of him now is just the leader that he’s grown into,” Muth said on Ryken’s growth over the last year. “This year, he’s taking reps, but he’s out coaching receivers.”
Brookings’ key run game contributor in last season’s win, Josh Buri, graduated, but that doesn’t mean the Bobcats are without weapons.
“They block well, they tackle well, they don’t turn the ball over and they don’t have penalties,” Muth said. “They don’t do anything to hurt themselves.”
With the mid-season losses to Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-3) and Pierre (6-1), each game feels like a must-win for the Bucks in the playoff push. The Brookings team that took away Yankton’s perfect season nearly one year ago, now stands between the Bucks and a potential home playoff game two weeks from now.
“We put ourselves in this position with a couple losses early on that got away from us,” Muth said. “We’ve got to live with it. The best we can do is worry about beating the opponent right in front of us.”
The Bucks and Bobcats kick-off at 7 p.m. as Brookings celebrates Senior Night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium Friday night.
Yankton (4-3) at Brookings (5-2)
7 p.m., Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton holds a 26-13 edge. Brookings has won the last four meetings.
LAST MEETING: Brookings rolled to a 41-0 victory in the 2020 regular season finale, handing the Bucks their first loss of the season.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton bounced Sturgis 48-7. Brookings rolled past Huron 42-14.
NEXT UP: Yankton heads to Watertown to face the Arrows for the first time since 2014. Brookings finishes at Pierre.
