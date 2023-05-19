First Dakota National Bank awarded First Dakota scholarships to Oliver Dooley, Lauren Tereshinski, Megan Tramp, and Laura Stehlik. Dooley is a graduate of Yankton High School and will attend Augustana University to study Exercise Science. Tereshinski attends SDSU majoring in Human Biology/Pre-Med. Tramp graduated from Crofton High School and will study Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences at SDSU. Stehlik will continue her Elementary and Special Education studies at Mount Marty University.
Each year, First Dakota customers who are seniors in high school or college students attending a post-secondary accredited American college, vocational technical school, or university are invited to apply for this excellent scholarship opportunity. Applicants are judged and scored on leadership, financial responsibility, school and civic involvement, and satisfactory scholastic progress. First Dakota awarded 16 scholarships in all.
Winners from other First Dakota locations include: Keatyn Wede from Mitchell; Emma Yost from Wagner; Kaleb Weber from Parkston; Declan Tveit from Chamberlain, Kody Klumb from Ethan; Connor Siemonsma from Humboldt; Alissa Dierks from Sioux Falls; Eva Schaap from Beresford; Madilyn Brakke from Pierre; Aubree Kranz, Landon Roling, and Caleb Kinzley, from Salem.
First Dakota began awarding scholarships in 1994, and to date has awarded more than $390,000 to over 430 scholars. We are proud to play a part in students’ success in the communities we serve.
First Dakota has 17 full-service banking locations in 12 South Dakota cities. It also has five loan production offices throughout South Dakota, Nebraska, and Iowa.
