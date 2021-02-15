MADISON — Jakob Dobney scored a game-high 29 points to lead top-ranked Vermillion past Madison 71-49 in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Dillon Gestring and Jake Jensen each had 14 points for Vermillion. Dobney, who was a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line, also had four steals in the victory.
Carter Bergheim hit 5-of-8 from three-point range, scoring 15 points for Madison. Connor Hively added 14 points.
Vermillion, 17-0, hosts Wagner today (Tuesday). Madison, 9-7, hosts Beresford on Thursday.
VERMILLION (17-0) 12 19 24 16 — 71
MADISON (9-7) 16 13 10 10 — 49
Ponca 59, Elk Point-Jefferson 49
ELK POINT — Ponca used four players in double figures to claim a 59-49 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in boys’ basketball action on Monday.
Bryar Bennett posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Ponca. Dalton Lamprecht posted 11 points, seven assists and three steals. Taylor Korth had 10 points and three steals. Aden Anderson scored 10 points, and Austin Brennan added eight points and three steals.
No statistics were reported for EPJ, which travels to Tea Area on Friday.
Ponca, 11-10, finishes the regular season at home against Creighton on Friday.
PONCA (11-10) 19 11 13 16 — 59
ELK POINT-JEFF. (6-12) 14 8 14 13 — 49
