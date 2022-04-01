VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis gutted out a 5-2 Summit League dual victory over North Dakota on Friday afternoon at the USD Tennis Courts.
The Coyotes, playing their home opener, won the doubles point for the first-time during Summit League play and proceeded to win four of the six singles matches.
The win pushed South Dakota to 3-2 in Summit League play and 8-11 overall with two remaining matches on the regular season slate, next Saturday at St. Thomas and Easter Sunday at home vs. Omaha.
Jana Lazarevic and Habiba Aly, the fifth-year seniors at the top of the Coyotes lineup, each won singles matches and also won their double match at No. 1, 6-4, winning the final five games after falling behind 1-4. It was the duo of Natka Kmoskova and Bea Havlickova, though, the clinched the doubles point with a 7-5 win at No. 2 doubles.
Aly, improving to 4-1 at No. 1 singles in Summit League play, made quick work of her opponent 6-4, 6-3 while Lazarevic, now 5-0 at No. 2 singles in league play, had to grind and gut out a three-set win, including 6-4 in the third set.
Kmoskova, a senior, moved to 3-1 in Summit League play with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 5 singles and Berta Girbau, a junior making her spring debut, also had to withstand a three-set match, prevailing 6-4 in the final set.
It was the 55th career singles win and seventh-straight win this season for Lazarevic, now tied for fourth-most in school history while Aly won her 52nd career match, good for sixth-most in school history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.