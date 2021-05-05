A Yankton fifth-grader drew from her growing understanding of the importance of trees and to win first place in a state contest.
Abby Johanneson, a student at Yankton’s Sacred Heart Elementary School, was named the winner of the 2021 South Dakota Arbor Day Poster Contest. Her poster was chosen out of 626 entries from across the state. Ultimately, it will be printed and distributed across the state and the country.
Johanneson will receive a $125 cash prize, along with a certificate of achievement and special recognition.
Her teacher, Isaura Solis, who introduced her fifth grade art class to the Arbor Day curriculum and poster contest, will receive $175 to use for classroom supplies.
The contest, sponsored by the Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources’ (DANR) Division of Resource Conservation and Forestry, is part of a state-led educational effort. Held in conjunction with Arbor Day, celebrated annually on the last Friday in April, it encourages individuals and groups to plant and care for trees.
Once students have completed the coursework, they can show their grasp of the material through their drawing and can enter it in the contest. Winners are announced as close to Arbor Day as possible.
DANR offers a free curriculum guidebook that teachers can download and use as a teaching tool. Fifth graders learn about the benefits of having and planting trees.
One of the benefits of trees the students learned is how trees conserve energy by protecting homes from wind and sun.
“My picture is of a light bulb, since trees are a big factor of light bulbs,” Johanneson said. “There’s a lot of light bulbs in the world, so I put the world down there and it’s got lightning bolts (coming) off of it.”
The 2021 contest theme was “Trees Are Terrific … and Energy Wise!”
“It’s about the trees and saving the trees,” she said. “Planting trees is valuable.”
Johanneson said she happy to have won the contest, but is not used to the “recognition” portion of the award.
“I was on the radio last Friday, then my mom said that this morning, somebody was talking about me on the radio — I didn’t have any idea about it — and then I’m here (at the Press & Dakotan),” too, she said. “I think it’s pretty cool, but a lot of people have wanted to talk to me, and that’s really weird.”
———
Other sponsors include: The South Dakota Society of American Foresters, Aspen Arboriculture Solutions, LLC, and the South Dakota Arborists Association
