MITCHELL – Chris Hill’s two-run home run in the bottom of the 11th gave the Plankinton F&M Bankers a 10-8 victory over the Clark Traders in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Hill finished 3-for-6 with a double and four RBI for Plankinton. Cole Knippling had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. Sheldon Gant also had two hits, scoring three times. Trevor Salmonson doubled. Josh Engquist, Travis Gant, Trevor Boyd and Preston Kristensen each had a hit.
Tyler Brinka had three hits, including two doubles, for Clark. Rhett Florey and John Koenig each doubled and singled. Zach Toben, Grayson Florey and Andrew Magedanz each had two hits. Bryce DesLauriers and Levi Sauder each had a hit.
Travis Gant pitched 7 1/3 innings of relief, striking out six and allowing one unearned run, for the win. Toben took the loss, also in relief.
Plankinton will face Menno in the second round, a 7:30 p.m. start.
