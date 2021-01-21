The Yankton County Commission is holding the first of two special meetings to discuss proposed amendments to Article V of the county’s zoning ordinance Monday, Jan. 25.
During Monday’s meeting, the board will also consider action on spring load limits and discuss a Planning & Development District III proposal to work on the comprehensive plan and appointment of an acting Director of Equalization.
The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. The meeting is open to the public; however, seating is limited due to social distancing protocols.
