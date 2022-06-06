BROOKINGS — The Yankton Gazelles rank seventh after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class AA Girls’ Golf Championships, Monday at Brookings Country Club.
Mitchell leads the way after the opening round with a 326, one stroke better than Aberdeen Central (327). Pierre (330) is third, with Harrisburg, O’Gorman and Rapid City Stevens tied for fourth at 335.
Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink was the lone golfer to break par on Monday, shooting a 1-under 71. O’Gorman’s Lauren Sutcliffe (74) is three strokes back, with Harrisburg’s Reese Jansa in third at 76. Aberdeen Central’s Emma Dohrer, Brookings’ Ashton Austreim and Stevens’ Tanna Phares are tied for fourth at 78.
Yankton shot an opening round 343, one stroke ahead of Huron (344). The Gazelles are led by senior Jillian Eidsness, who shot an 80 to tie for 11th after the opening round. Seventh grader Ellia Homstad is tied for 22nd at 85. Junior Gracie Brockberg and eighth grader Sabrina Krajewski each shot 89 to round out the team score.
Also for Yankton, senior Tatum Hohenthaner shot 90 and junior Elsie Larson shot 97.
Due to expected poor weather conditions today (Tuesday), the final round will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Class A Girls
SIOUX FALLS — The Vermillion Tanagers sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course near Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Christian leads the team race with an opening round 352. The Tanagers (354) are second, with Chamberlain (371) and Canton (372) third and fourth.
Canton’s Olivia Sorlie shot a first-round 75 to lead the individual standings, four strokes ahead of Rylan Horning (79) of St. Thomas More. Beresford’s Maiya Muller, the defending champion, is third after an opening round 80.
All five Vermillion golfers rank in the top 25 after the opening round, led by Emma Willert (86) in eighth and Megan Brady (87) tied for ninth. Stephanie Carr (90) is tied for 14th. Kensie Mulheron is part of a tie for 16th at 91, along with Elk Point-Jefferson’s Elise Hajek. Vermillion’s Kaitlin Tracy finished at 94, tied for 23rd on the day.
Parkston’s Kayla Neugebauer and Beresford’s Juliann Seely are just off the top-25 pace, shooting 95 to tie for 28th.
Also among area golfers, EPJ’s Madison Buenger shot 98, Dakota Valley’s Lexi Squier shot 99 and Parkston’s Gracie Oakley shot 102.
Due to expected poor weather conditions today (Tuesday), the final round will begin at 8 a.m.
Class B Girls
RAPID CITY — Bon Homme’s Jaden Kortan, Platte-Geddes’ Ashton Summerville and Scotland-Menno’s Rylee Conrad each shot 93 on the opening day of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Golf Tournament, Monday at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City.
Miller’s Jayce Pugh holds the opening round lead with a 5-over 77, four shots ahead of Greta Anderson (81) from Bison-Hettinger-Scranton. Kamri Kittleson of Jones County is third at 82.
Bison-Hettinger-Scranton shot a 267 to lead by six strokes over Chester (273) and Miller (274)
Abigail Svatos of Andes Central-Dakota Christian is just outside the top 25 after a first-round 99. Avon’s McKenna Kocmich shot 101, Freeman’s Paige Auch shot 103, Platte-Geddes’ Kiana Shevling-Major shot 112, Jada Buse of Freeman Academy-Marion and Lily Wipf of Freeman each shot 114, Lucy Osterkamp of Alcester-Hudson shot 116, Sieta Wiersema of FAM shot 146 and Grace Bjordal of Centerville shot 154 on the day.
Due to expected poor weather conditions today (Tuesday), the final round will begin at 9 a.m. CT.
Class B Boys
RAPID CITY — Freeman ranked 19th in the team standings as play was suspended in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Golf Tournament, Monday at The Elks Golf Course in Rapid City.
Due to the number of golfers yet to complete their first round, the tournament will be shortened to a one-round event.
Gregory, the lone team to have had its golfers all complete their round, shot a first-round 235 (19-over) to hold a one-stroke lead over Ethan when play was suspended. Garretson and Hamlin were each at 21-over when play was stopped.
Garretson’s Cooper Long was at 2-over through 15 holes when play was suspended. Four golfers were at 4-over, including two who had finished their rounds: Bennett Cassens of Faulkton Area and Coy Determan of Gregory.
Platte-Geddes’ Dawson Hoffman shot a 9-over 81 in the opening round, ranking as the top area golfer when play was stopped. He is tied for 25th.
Two other area golfers finished their rounds. Scotland-Menno’s Maveric Smith finished at 89. Bon Homme’s Landon Bares shot 96.
Due to expected poor weather conditions today (Tuesday), play will begin at 9 a.m. CT.
