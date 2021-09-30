The Yankton Bucks football team played three straight home games, wrapping up the homestand with a 24-10 loss to Pierre last Friday. The Bucks now go to Mitchell to try and end a two-game losing skid when they face the Kernels Friday night.
“We’ve had a fun week in practice,” head coach Brady Muth said. “I don’t normally say that too much, but energy’s been high. It’s been very physical and the guys were highly engaged.”
After a 58-0 win over Spearfish three weeks ago, the Bucks dropped a nail-biter 38-35 against Sioux Falls Jefferson and then suffered the 24-10 loss on homecoming to Pierre.
The Bucks lone road trip so far this season was the longest one of their 2021 schedule, a trip to Aberdeen to face the Golden Eagles. Aberdeen Central won that match-up 40-28.
“What they’re (the players) are learning is, last week is last week and we have to focus on this week,” Muth said. “We’re learning some really important lessons. If you talked to the guys on the team, they would tell you they’re not happy with their preparation.”
Mitchell challenges Yankton in their physicality and coaching.
“Mitchell’s a really well coached team, coach (Kent) Van Overschelde does a really good job with their guys, their program,” Muth said. “They’re always very physical. Every Mitchell game I can remember, the line play up front on offense and defense is really physical.”
Yankton has seen big plays break them down defensively this season, including a 71-yard first play touchdown last week against Pierre. Muth said the defense needs to focus on making the play and not trying to do too much.
“It hasn’t been a scheme issue,” Muth said. “What you’re seeing is kids that are feeling a little bit of pressure and they’re just trying to do too much… You can’t try to make a splash play all the time.”
Yankton is also making adjustments offensively to try and help out young, but gutsy, quarterback Rugby Ryken.
“His biggest assets are his immeasurables,” Muth said of Ryken. “And I’m not discounting his physical attributes, but the things that makes him so special, are the things you can’t measure. You can’t measure his guts, you can’t measure his moxie, you can’t measure his competitiveness.”
The challenge for Muth and company is trying to put him in the best position to succeed without limiting his skillsets. One adjustment is coming in the play-calling for the Bucks.
“We’ve stayed primarily in our five-step drop passing game, so this week we added a little quick game in there, some three-step stuff,” Muth said.
The adjustment will hopefully help Ryken get in rhythm.
The Bucks will look to get back above the .500 winning percentage mark in Mitchell as well, a position they didn’t think they would be in at this point in the year, but can still be competitive in the race for a home 11AA playoff game.
“It’s important for the fact that you want to host games rather than go on the road, but we put ourselves in this position,” Muth said. “We can’t get too caught up in what our record is or what our record more importantly isn’t right now.”
Yankton (2-3) at Mitchell (1-4)
7 p.m., Joe Quintal Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton holds a 40-9 advantage.
LAST MEETING: Yankton escaped the Kernels 30-24 in overtime.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton trailed 14-0 early and dropped a 24-10 decision to Pierre. Mitchell dropped a 43-14 decision to Brookings.
NEXT UP: Yankton plays its last regular season home game, facing Sturgis. Mitchell also plays its last home game of the regular season, taking on Brandon Valley.
