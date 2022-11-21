“WAHRHEIT MACHT FREI” (“The truth will make you free.”)
If your “truth” does not deliver liberty, it is a lie. Hebrews 2:14-15 states that Evil uses the fear of death to enslave us. Religions, governments, big business, media and influencers use it to control us. (Leave, object or oppose us, and you’ll suffer …) Death cannot be escaped, but we are challenged to limit our progress towards that mortal certainty by becoming better persons living in a better society along the way.
The U.S. Constitution was established to protect our liberty by limiting government’s natural inclination towards giving us death through ever-increasing control over every aspect of our lives, powered by ever-growing debt that hobbles us with fees and taxes. Evidence: our blood-bled turnip of an American economy.
For example, health care is big business that grows profit only when people trend less healthy, which we are — especially the children. Similar to the defense and education systems, government’s involvement in healthcare only makes it more expensive. It’s a RICO relationship in this age of serial pandemics added to endless wars and a population educated stupid about basic truths (what’s good/evil, female/male?), and thus easily manipulated by the managers of today’s technowizardry-driven culture.
To pragmatically reach for the abundant hope of John 10:10, we must vote to limit both federal and state governments and work locally to solve our problems to keep our communities of diverse ideas/members free, civil and productive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.