LAUREL, Neb. — Security Bank of Laurel, Allen, Coleridge, Osmond and Hartington has thrown its support behind new agriculture facilities at Northeast Community College with a $25,000 pledge to the Nexus campaign.
“Agriculture is a rapidly changing industry,” said Security Bank President and CEO Keith Knudsen. “With constant advances in technology and genetics, there is a real need for continuing education to support the next generation of producers.”
“Agriculture is the lifeblood of our area,” added Security Bank Executive Vice President Susie Koranda. “It impacts our communities, our businesses and our customers.”
Security National Bank was founded in 1928 by J.J. Delay of Beresford, So. Dak. After changing hands several times, it was purchased in 1973 by a group of local investors led by Richard E. Adkins. That local ownership has continued with Rick and Joan Adkins.
“Being a locally owned and operated bank, we are able to quickly react to the needs of our customers,” Knudsen explained. “Many of our employees and managers have been with Security Bank for 10 years or more. This allows us to build long-term relationships with our customers.”
Between 1991 and 2005, the bank grew to include offices in Allen, Coleridge, Osmond and Hartington, in addition to the main bank in Laurel. In 2012, the bank’s name was changed to Security Bank.
”We appreciate the ongoing support from Security Bank,” said Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. “The bank created an endowed scholarship in 2006. This donation to the Nexus campaign will continue to provide educational opportunities for students.”
“Northeast students are important in meeting our staffing needs,” Koranda said, “and we also recognize that Northeast graduates tend to stay in the area, helping sustain our rural communities.”
The contribution from Security Bank will help build phase one of new agriculture facilities on Northeast’s Norfolk campus that will completely replace an old 1920s farm structure. The initial phase of construction includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage. The new facilities will be located near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex on E. Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk. Site work began in April and construction should be completed by the Fall of 2021. Groundbreaking ceremonies are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 10.
The funding for the agriculture facilities will come from the College’s commitment of $10 million, as well as external fundraising to fill the gap. With a total project cost of $22.3 million, Northeast Community College has raised enough funds to begin construction; however, fundraising for the Nexus campaign will continue, as more is needed for equipment, technology and furnishings.
In August 2019, the Acklie Charitable Foundation (ACF) announced a $5 million lead gift to the Nexus project. ACF was founded by the late Duane Acklie and Phyllis Acklie, both Madison County natives and graduates of Norfolk Junior College, a predecessor institution of Northeast Community College.
For more information on the Nexus Campaign, contact Kruse, at tracy@northeast.edu, or call (402) 844-7056. Online donations may be made through agwaternexus.com. Checks may also be mailed to Nexus Campaign, Northeast Community College Foundation, P.O. Box 469, Norfolk, NE 68702-0469.
