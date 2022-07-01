SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROOKINGS — The following students graduated after the spring 2022 semester at South Dakota State University. The more than 1,500 students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Overall, students from 33 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2022 semester.
More than 100 students received two or more degrees or certificates from a college.
Area students include:
• ALCESTER — Amelia Lauren Stene, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• AVON — Jacob Donald Cihak, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Kacie M. Mudder, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
• BERESFORD — Trystan John Olbertson, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
• BLOOMFIELD, NE — Dawson Cole French, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• CENTERVILLE — Jackson Paul Wesche, High Honor, Associate of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Shania Ann Knutson, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• DAKOTA DUNES — Marie Nicole Schone, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Graduate School; Travis James Ohl, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Hannah Grace Niemeyer, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences; Dustin Packard Moon, Doctor of Pharmacy, Graduate School; Marisa Nicole Schulz, Master of Science, Graduate School; Nathan Wayne Harvey, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• DANTE — Carolyn Marcene Blaha, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, College of Nursing.
• DAVIS — Allyson S. Johnson, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• ELK POINT — Brooke Marie Buum, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Graduate School.
• FORDYCE, NE — Matthew Henry Schaefer, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• FREEMAN — Avery Joseph Sage, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Natalie Joy Goosen, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• GAYVILLE — Parker Lee Bailey, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Meghan Christine Buckman, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences; Sarah Ann Buckman, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences; Jordan Alexander Kathol, of Gayville, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• HARTINGTON, NE — Isaac J. Creamer, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• HURLEY — Katelyn Nicole Hurley, Doctor of Philosophy, Graduate School.
• JEFFERSON — Madalyne Jo Schuldt, Doctor of Pharmacy, Graduate School; Nichole Ann Dial, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Natural Sciences.
• LESTERVILLE — Taylor Alexandra Gall, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences.
• MCCOOK LAKE — Katie Lynn Dam, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Education and Human Sciences.
• MENNO — Dominick Kent Lehr, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Breanna Rose Mehlhaf, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, College of Nursing.
• NORTH SIOUX CITY — Elizabeth Rebekah Bauer, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Carah Lynn Wickey, Bachelor of Science, College of Nursing; Hanna Lucille Cummins, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Natural Sciences.
• OLIVET — Chase Patrick Mogck, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• PARKER — Grant August Plucker, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Austin James Licht, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.
• PARKSTON — Elizabeth Emily Paul, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Graduate School; Tucker Joseph Bernard Bigge, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Dawson Helmuth Semmler, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Jadee Rachelle Mattheis, Cum Laude, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• PICKSTOWN — Cade Elliot Fortuna, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• PLATTE — Ramsey Lynn Dehaan, Doctor of Pharmacy, Graduate School; Jackson Douglas Johnson, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• SCOTLAND — Steven Robert Dewaide, two Bachelor of Science degrees, College of Natural Sciences; Bryce Jeffrey Scieszinski, two Bachelor of Science degrees, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• SPRINGFIELD — David James Hassing, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• TABOR — Emily Nichole Cap, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
• TRIPP — Weston Lee Frank, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Mariah Lee Suess, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Graduate School.
• TYNDALL — Kaleb Robert Crownover, Bachelor of Science, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Michelle Lillian Sestak, Doctor of Pharmacy, Graduate School; Sierra Rose Cerkoney, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• VERMILLION — Paul Dean Schwasinger, Doctor of Pharmacy, Graduate School.
• VIBORG — Dana Lynn Huether, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Graduate School.
• WAGNER — Josi Mae Bouza, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
• WAKONDA — Sophia Helene Leikvold, Master of Science, Graduate School.
• WYNOT, NE — Cortney Jo Arkfeld, Magna Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Nursing.
• YANKTON — Caitlin Lee Norlen, Master of Science, Graduate School;Turner Nicholas Frank, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Joshua Joseph Carr, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Fine Arts, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Lance Daniel Haak, Bachelor of Science; College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Logan Gerald Haak, Master of Science; Graduate School; Mitchell James Schlingman, Master of Architecture, Graduate School; Austin J. Wootton, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Cooper Jon Kuchta, Bachelor of Science, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Cameron David Krejci, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Casey William Krejci, Bachelor of Science, College of Natural Sciences; Bryce Johnathan Dangler, Summa Cum Laude, two Bachelor of Science degrees, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering; Thomas Wyatt Fennell, Associate of Arts, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Riley Mark Zimmerman, Summa Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Ashley Lynn Lacey, Doctor of Pharmacy, Graduate School; Kendall Julian Megard, Cum Laude, Bachelor of Science, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Briana Jo Brandt of Yankton, Doctor of Pharmacy, Graduate School; Oakley James Palmer, Bachelor of Science, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring 2022 dean’s list for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students must be enrolled for 12 or more hours during the semester and have a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To qualify for the pharmacy dean’s list, students must place in the top 20 percent of their class and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dental students must be in the top 10 percent of their class for the semester.
The following is a list of students, their hometowns and the colleges in which they are enrolled.
———
COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dental Hygiene
• Ponca — Shelby Rickett
———
College of Pharmacy
• Randolph — Caitlin Lemmons
• Yankton, SD — Taylor Ruter
———
College of Nursing
College of Nursing Lincoln Division
• Laurel — Jasmine Galvin
College of Nursing Northern Division (Norfolk)
• Hartington — Sydney Steffen
———
College of Allied Health Professions
• Creighton — Brienne Fanta
OLIVIA TENNANT
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Olivia Tennant*, a student at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the Academic Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
The Dean’s List is comprised of students who have achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours. This semester, 369 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Of them, 245 students earned a GPA of 3.75 or higher and are considered Collegiate Scholars, designated
PIPER MIKKELSEN
FARGO, N.D. —North Dakota State University awarded 1,656 degrees to students during its spring 2022 commencement.
Among those graduating was Piper Margaret Mikkelsen, Yankton, BS in Business Administration (with honors).
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors.
GABRIELL EPPERSON
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Gabriell Epperson of Marion has earned the Master of Education in Instructional Technology from Valdosta State University.
Epperson is among more than 1,100 students who completed their degree requirements during Spring Semester 2022.
Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions.
HANNA EIDE
On May 6, 2022, Hanna Eide graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota, College of Social and Behavioral Science.
Hanna has been accepted to Emporia State University, Emporia, KS dual master’s degree Program of Art Therapy and Clinical Mental Health Counseling to become an Art Therapist.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — More than 6,200 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.
• College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
• College of Architecture, 3.75; Interim Dean Sharon Kuska.
• College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
• College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
• College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
• College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
• College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
• Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Interim Dean Christopher Marks.
• Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
———
Following is a list of area honorees by hometown, with their year in school, college(s) and major(s):
• Coleridge — Jersey Jansen, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Creighton — James Edward Johnson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Katharina Rice, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.
• Crofton — Quinn Paulsen, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.
• Fordyce — Jackson Kendall Eickhoff, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Brianna Hopping, junior, Dean’s Lists, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, political science, and advertising and public relations.
• Hartington — Sara Marie Burbach, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Maizie Saffron Christensen, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Hunter Gavin Heimes, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Owen Christopher Lammers, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Justin James Lange, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics and agribusiness; Willa Scoville, senior, Dean’s Lists, College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, advertising and public relations, and graphic design; Carissa Wintz, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design.
• Laurel — Tyler Owen Lubberstedt, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Brian Lee Potts, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and economics.
• Randolph — Jenna Marie Albers, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Alexander John Schmit, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.
• Wausa — Taylor Dwain Kumm, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations.
• Wynot — Kaylee Brooke Donner, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Skyler Sudbeck, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.
• Dakota Dunes — Baylie Anne Bass, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, textiles, merchandising and fashion design; Elizabeth Morgan Clay, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Samantha Elizabeth Drury, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Kaitlyn Brailee Hutchinson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12); William Blake Morales III, junior, Dean’s Lists, College of Business and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, marketing and graphic design.
• Jefferson — Cade Joseph Zeller, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Lake Andes — Ciara Nelson, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and environmental studies.
• North Sioux City — Zachary Richard Masters, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management.
• Vermillion — Peyton Georgia Larson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and English.
• Wagner — Faithleigh Podzimek, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology.
Yankton — Liliana Bozena Dannenbring, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Hailey Gokie, junior, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; John James Neu V, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, actuarial science.
For the full Deans’ List, visit https://go.unl.edu/deanslist-spring22.
