In the Yankton Bucks’ 49-14 victory over the Brookings Bobcats in the first round of the Class 11AA State Playoffs, head coach Brady Muth lauded the physicality the Bucks played with against a Brookings program that is known for their physical style of play.
Still, Muth believes his team can take the physicality a step further as they head to Pierre Friday to take on the five-time defending Class 11AA State Champion Governors in a semifinal matchup.
“We’re trending in the right direction,” he said. “We’re not there yet. We can still be more physical.”
Muth added that the team is ahead of where they were on Sept. 16, when they traveled to Pierre to play the Governors in a 55-10 regular-season loss.
“We’re a much tougher team right now than we were when we played Pierre the first time around,” Muth said. “I also know that they’ve improved too, and they’re already a good football team. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Pierre head coach Steve Steele said that the Sept. 16 contest has no bearing on the game Friday. Muth had similar sentiments, but also said that there is plenty the team can take from watching the film of the game.
“You’ve got to use it as a learning tool,” Muth said. “There are things we did well against Pierre, especially early on (in the game), that we can build off. There were also an awful lot of mistakes. Some of those mistakes were because guys are not playing in a position that they were comfortable playing. There’s no excuses. We’ve got to be able to still play football and get a win.”
In the loss, the Bucks had a chance to take the lead late in the first quarter. With the game tied 0-0, penalties and mental mistakes turned a second-and-goal from the Pierre 4-yard line into a fourth-and-goal from Pierre’s 48-yard line. Yankton had to punt.
Although Muth said that people can make their own determinations for how critical that point of the game was, his belief is that the game would have taken on a different tone if the Bucks scored there.
“I do think the game ends differently,” Muth said. “In that part of the season we were in a
‘Murphy’s Law’ (situation) where everything that could go wrong was going wrong. That game was like that. It was an interesting first quarter to be honest with you. It didn’t look like Pierre or Yankton because both teams were back and forth playing field position.”
While Muth looks to put together a sound game plan where field position may factor in more, the first thing he wants his team to do against Pierre is playing physical.
“If you’re not physical, then you’ve got an uphill climb especially with the way Pierre does things,” he said.
Time-of-possession is another aspect that could be a deciding factor in Muth’s eyes.
“We don’t worry too much about time-of-possession (in most games),” Muth said. “We’re going to have to pay attention to that (against Pierre). We want to go fast, but we’re also going to have to look at being smart with the football and keeping their offense off the field.”
“(Playing fast) is part of our identity. It’s who we are. There’s also a time in place. It doesn’t always have to be as fast. Sometimes, it’s (about) running the clock and doing the right things.”
Pierre’s offense is loaded with skill-position talent, including quarterback Lincoln Kienholz.
“You have to make sure that you’re keeping tabs on number three,” Muth said. “He’s the all-time leader in passing yards in the state for a reason. He is a special, talented kid. I don’t know if we’ll ever see anybody like that again.”
Muth added that it will be important for his defense not to key in on Kienholz because of the talent Pierre boasts at the skill positions.
While a win would be huge for the Bucks football program collectively, Muth said the goal this week is to earn one more game for the group.
“Our goal is to win a championship,” he said. “That’s our goal every year. We still have that goal in front of us. That’s the next objective. Pierre’s in our way, so we’ve got to go get them (and win).”
The winner will advance to the Class 11AA State Championship Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion to take on the winner of the semifinal matchup between Aberdeen Central and Tea Area.
Yankton (6-4) at Pierre (10-0)
7 p.m., Hollister Field
SERIES (since 1981): Yankton holds a 33-18 lead in the series. Pierre has won three straight and seven of eight in the series.
LAST MEETING: Pierre earned a 55-10 victory over Yankton earlier this season.
LAST TIME OUT: Yankton rolled past Brookings 49-14. Pierre bounced Sturgis 42-14.
NEXT UP: The winner will face the winner of the Aberdeen Central at Tea Area matchup in the state finals, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
