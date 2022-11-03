In the Yankton Bucks’ 49-14 victory over the Brookings Bobcats in the first round of the Class 11AA State Playoffs, head coach Brady Muth lauded the physicality the Bucks played with against a Brookings program that is known for their physical style of play.

Still, Muth believes his team can take the physicality a step further as they head to Pierre Friday to take on the five-time defending Class 11AA State Champion Governors in a semifinal matchup.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.