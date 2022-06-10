BON HOMME
HS 4TH QUARTER HONOR ROLL
Merit Roll
• Seniors — Marcus Carson, Drew Hejna, Karsten Kozak, Jillian Navratil, Matthew Rezac, Elizabeth Soukup, Camille Sykora, Carter Uecker
• Juniors — Wesley Kaul, Logan Winckler
• Sophomores — Olivia Bures, Jackson Caba, Jacob Cuka, Easton Mudder, Stacy Ruelas Hertz
• Freshmen — Jackson Kaul, Kenadee Kozak, Raelee Lanphear, Landon Schmidt, Jaden Sedlacek, Isabella Sestak, Anahwyn Soukup
‘A’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Karissa Boyd, Jacob Denton, Elijah Eastman, Nathaniel Hall, Savannah Trevino
• Juniors — Isaac Crownover, Cayden Himes, Trey Kaul, Jaden Kortan, Riley Rothschadl, Coen Scheuerman, Landon Smith, Daryan Stoebner
• Sophomores — Landon Bares, Chapin Cooper, Greeley Goeden, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Clay Muller, Tristan Simek, Jace Toupal
• Freshmen — Kendra Bechtold, Taryn Crites, Madison Frank, Gram Gause, Peyton Hellmann, Hunter Lhotak, Adley Scheuerman, Aspen Schonebaum
‘B’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Aidan Martin, Donald J Rueb, Kendra Spulak
• Juniors — Jaymison Bjorum, Amber Frank, Cheyenne Hunnewell, Reagan Johnston, Memphis Kaul, Nathan Meyer, Rylynn Wickstrom
• Sophomores — Keegan Ashes, Mage Bertrand, Gavin Buchholz, Rhett Connors, Peyton Eckert, Joslynn Jaeger, Brock Kotalik, Alexys Rueb, Elyse Torsney, Evan Ulmer, Jurni Vavruska
• Freshmen — Cameron Cooper, Lily Schurke, Breece Slade, Kolton Vlcek, Bane Wickett
———
SECOND SEMSTER 2021-2022
Merit Roll
• Seniors — Marcus Carson, Drew Hejna, Karsten Kozak, Jillian Navratil, Matthew Rezac, Elizabeth Soukup, Camille Sykora, Carter Uecker
• Juniors — Wesley Kaul, Jaden Kortan, Logan Winckler
• Sophomores — Olivia Bures, Jackson Caba, Jacob Cuka, Easton Mudder, Stacy Ruelas Hertz
• Freshmen — Jackson Kaul, Kenadee Kozak, Raelee Lanphear, Landon Schmidt, Isabella Sestak, Anahwyn Soukup
‘A’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Karissa Boyd, Ava Brandt, Jacob Denton, Elijah Eastman, Nathaniel Hall, Savannah Trevino
• Juniors — Isaac Crownover, Amber Frank, Cayden Himes, Trey Kaul, Noah Ray, Riley Rothschadl, Landon Smith, Daryan Stoebner
• Sophomores — Landon Bares, Chapin Cooper, Erica Guthmiller, Bryce Hauck, Erin Heusinkveld, Clay Muller
• Freshmen — Kendra Bechtold, Madison Frank, Gram Gause, Peyton Hellmann, Hunter Lhotak, Adley Scheuerman, Aspen Schonebaum, Jaden Sedlacek, Kolton Vlcek
‘B’ Honor Roll
• Seniors — Aidan Martin, Donald J Rueb, Kendra Spulak
• Juniors — Jaymison Bjorum, Jenna Duffek, Cheyenne Hunnewell, Memphis Kaul, Nathan Meyer, Coen Scheuerman, Rylynn Wickstrom
• Sophomores — Keegan Ashes, Mage Bertrand, Gavin Buchholz, Rhett Connors, Peyton Eckert, Joslynn Jaeger, Brock Kotalik, Alexys Rueb, Tristan Simek, Elyse Torsney, Jace Toupal, Evan Ulmer, Jurni Vavruska
• Freshmen — Cameron Cooper, Taryn Crites, Breece Slade, Bane Wickett
———
BH MIDDLE SCHOOL
Merit Roll
• 8th Grade — Luke Guthmiller, Addison Hovorka, Olivia Kaul, Danni Kotalik
• 7th Grade — Major Aarstad, Cale Cooper, Isaiah Crownover, Chandra Jelsma, Ryvr Larson, Emma Schenkel, Jersie Schonebaum
• 6th Grade — Claire Guthmiller, Devin Krueger, Marla Sayler, Ethan Wagner, Adalyn Zomer
‘A’ Honor Roll
• 8th Grade — Emma Balvin, Payten Nielsen, Amelia Rathgeber, Zachary Schlaefli
• 7th Grade — Caleb Cuka, Hunter Sobotka, Emersyn Tucker, Catherine Uecker
• 6th Grade — Michael Branaugh, Levi Hogue, Brodie Melichar, Madden Merkwan
‘B’ Honor Roll
• 8th Grade — Reyna Alberts, Zachary Humpal, Joslynn Navratil, Taycee Ranek, Brianna Spulak, Seraya Strickland, Alexis Tjeerdsma, Tarynn Torsney, Kashius Tucker, Caden Zomer
• 7th Grade — Alex Adler, Maxwell Beran, Calvin Caba, Sabrina Cropper, Madison Einrem, Mason Jolley, Sadie Knoll, Roper Lhotak, Haylee McKeown, Kallie Meyer, Cooper Mudder, Jasmine Ruelas Hertz, Carter Smith
• 6th Grade — Levi Boyd, Owen Bures, Mason Carda, Hannah Kracht, Brody Krueger, Alexandra Massman, Izaac Richards, Arryanna Schnetzer, Chloey Sedlacek, Pria Sesler, Remington Shoemaker, Madex Simek, Nevaeh Trevino, Levi Welch
CATHOLIC UNITED FINANCIAL SCHOLARSHIPS
Congratulations and best wishes are extended from Catholic United Financial to the young scholars listed below who are headed to college or trade school with one of our scholarship awards:
Katherine Beeman, Zachary Hebda, Ryan Schulte, Milena Nedved, Nicholas Woerner, Tanner Becker, Emily Hejna, Hannah Jussel and Kayla Marsh
Since 1955, Catholic United has supported more than 5,000 of our members with scholarships to help defray the costs of tuition and expenses of post-high school education. This year, the association awarded more than $128,000. Scholarship recipients will attend college, trade school or a diploma program in the fall of 2022. More details about this scholarship and Catholic United can be found at www.catholicunited.org/scholarship or by calling 800-568-6670.
KATHERINE BUTTOLPH
CROOKSTON, Minn. — Students named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. The U of M Crookston is one of the most respected career-oriented, technology-based universities in the nation.
To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
Among the students listed is Katherine Buttolph, Yankton.
———
The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of spring 2022 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the spring semester 2022.
Spring semester graduates included: Katherine Buttolph, Biology B S, High Distinction; Health Sciences Pre Prof B S, High Distinction
One of five campuses in the University of Minnesota System, the University of Minnesota Crookston cultivates curiosity by engaging students in hands-on learning connecting theory to practice. As the experienced leader in delivering education online, the Crookston campus offers a distinctive learning environment providing personal attention and mentorship to develop leaders, lifelong learners, and engaged citizens. Visit Crookston at umcrookston.edu.
WAYNE STATE COLLEGE
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State College included 1,190 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Area students include:
• Bloomfield, NE — Will Fehringer*, Steven Maibaum, Autumn Nies
• Coleridge, NE — Agnes Kurtzhals, Michael Kurtzhals, Matthew Nelson, Amanda Rogers
• Creighton, NE — Cydnee Coutts, Ashtyn Fritz, Conner Hammer, Jace Hoferer, Jordyn Kuhl*, Anthony Morrill, Madeline York*, Brayden Zimmerer
• Crofton, NE — Julie Jones*, Karmen Koch, Kaylee Koch*, Taylor Schieffer*, Anna Steffen, Hope Steffen*, Brittany Tramp
• Hartington, NE — Elly Becker, Isaac Bruning, Makenna Clarkson, Katelyn Fischer, Kaitlyn Heimes*, Katelyn Heine, Kayden Jueden, Shaye Morten, Brianna Pfund*, Joshua Pinkelman*, Madison Sudbeck, Myles Thoene*, Ann Woockman*
• Laurel, NE — Zachary Dietrich, Ty Erwin, Karlie Koch*, Rebecca Libell, Izac Reifenrath, Justin Reifenrath, Kaitlin Stanton*, Kaden Swanson, Erica Wolfgram, Brooke Young*
• Newcastle, NE — Alison Tremayne
• Ponca, NE — Kortney Fethkenher, Sydni Hughes*, Jordan Lamprecht*, Kathryn Meister, Graci Tangeman, Colson Watchorn Newbrey
• Randolph, NE — Dillan Folkers, Brooklynn Gall, Cutter Haberman, Shannon Haselhorst, John Munter*, Natalie Munter, Carlie Nordhues, Keely Pinkelman, Dalton Rath, Rachel Rath
• Verdigre, NE — Alexis Hrbek, Ethan McCormick
• Wausa, NE — Morgan Alexander, Jordan Booth, Gracie Dawson, Mackenzie Eskey, Hannah Hubers*, Tom Lundberg, Dawson Thorell
• Wynot, NE — Whitney Hochstein
• Elk Point — Kolten Jansen
• Hurley — Grant Mikkelsen
• North Sioux City — Hayli Martinez
• Parker — Destiny Haas
• Tabor — Madison Hall*
• Viborg — Elizabeth Hjelm, Tate Van Beek
• Volin — Madison Anstine
• Yankton — Chloe Becker, Madeline Binder, Gracie Dickes, Amy Pierce*, Brooke Solomon
CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University, a Jesuit university in the Big East Conference, held its undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Below is a list of area Creighton University graduates:
• Dakota Dunes — John Eastman, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude; Noah Keime, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude
• North Sioux City — Emily Volz, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude
• Yankton — Trevor Rafferty, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Jack Schoenfelder, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; Jack Wolfgram, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude
BLACK HILLS STATE UNIVERSITY
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University released the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester. A total of 638 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
In addition, a total of 141 students maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher while taking less than 12 credit hours.
For the full and part-time dean’s list go to bhsu.edu/About-BHSU/News-Events/Deans-List
Area students include:
• Beresford — Joshua Limmer, Amanda Schroeder;
• Elk Point — Karly Marx, Megan Mickelson, Anne Petra
• Kaylor — Makayla Friederich;
• Lake Andes — Jacey Garcia;
• Tyndall — Lacey Wittmeier;
• Vermillion — Kate DeVelder, Bailey Durham.
BRENNA BECKER
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Local student Brenna Becker of Yankton graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in business (management track) and Spanish from Buena Vista University in the Spring of 2022.
Becker was among more than 200 students who received degrees.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
BROOKINGS — South Dakota State announces the names of the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
Local students include:
• Coleridge, NE — Hannah Kleinschmit;
• Creighton, NE — Clarissa Becker;
• Crofton, NE — Kalli Mueller, Danielle Steffen, Hannah Van Heek
• Fordyce, NE — Brady Steffen
• Hartington, NE — Isaac Creamer, Garrett Lange, Bailey Wuebben
• Saint Helena, NE — Shaelee Planer, Justin Potts, Tyler Potts, Nathaniel Wieseler
• Wynot, NE — Cortney Arkfeld
• Alcester — Amelia Stene Professions.
• Armour — Corbin Fuoss, Faith Werkmeister
• Avon — Karline Johnson, Kacie Mudder
• Beresford — Laura Bogue, Gabrielle Engbarth, Trystan Olbertson, Caden Ringling, Faith Weiland
• Burbank — Michaela Wright
• Centerville — Sadie Huot
• Chancellor — Blake Olson, Katelyn Plucker
• Dakota Dunes — Nathan Harvey, Brenna Joyce, Benjamin Niemeyer, Hannah Niemeyer
• Dante — Carolyn Blaha, Tate Wynia
• Davis — Ryan Doorn, Allyson Johnson
• Dimock — Kade Bialas
• Elk Point — Jennica Colt, Aubrie Franken, Tyler Goehring, Bryce Moore, Kelsie Olson, Jordan Von Seggern
• Freeman — Mara Andersen, Morgan Dannenbring, Natalie Goosen, Sydney Jensen, Michelle Neuharth
• Gayville — Parker Bailey, Meghan Buckman, Sarah Buckman, Olivia Petrik
• Geddes — Taryn Starr
• Jefferson — Nichole Dial, Nicholas Miller
• Lesterville — Abby Fischer, Taylor Gall, Kaleb Kubal, Lesterville
• Marion — Kristen Wieman
• Meckling — Ashley Emmick
• Menno — Levi Bender, Breanna Mehlhaf
• North Sioux City — Hanna Cummins, Carah Wickey, Katrina Zhylka
• Olivet — Caden Fischer, Aidan Friesen, Joseph Joffer, Grace Leberman, Austin Licht, Cierra Mohr, Rayna Mohr
• Parkston — Tucker Bigge, Hannah Braley, Nathan Doering, Cody Emmett, Inez Hohn, Rylan Leischner, Rachel Mahoney, Jadee Mattheis, Liam McIntosh
• Pickstown — Cade Fortuna
• Platte — Sarah Erickson, Allyson Holter, Jackson Johnson, Carly Reiser, Riley Stegmeier, Tori Weins
• Scotland — Allisyn Baker, Ashley Bauder, Steven Dewaide, Bryce Scieszinski, Nathan Scieszinski
• Tabor — Levi Cahoy, Emily Cap, Riley Hellmann, Joseph Slama, Katelyn Sternhagen
• Tripp — Tyrese Friederich
• Tyndall — Gina Lhotak, Nathan Schenkel, Joshua Schmidt
• Vermillion — Alexis Allgrunn, Annika Berseth, Kailee Brinkmann, Libby Gregg, Logan Gregg, Tyson Hage, Regan Heine, Myranda Nowell, Alexis Saunders, Macy Winslow of Vermillion
• Viborg — Justin Harms, Kallie Lee, Brodee Sherman
• Volin — Maddison Nelson
• Wagner — Josi Bouza, Callie Frei, Joanna Soukup
• Yankton — Noah Anderson, Kara Antrobus, Kendra Antrobus, Dakota Winter Barnes, Reid Binde, Jaiden Boomsma, Christian Budig, Megan Cap, Joshua Carr, Bryce Dangler, Michael Drotzmann, Michael Frick, Evan Gilbertson, Nicholas Gregoire, Coleton James, Jess Jussel, Annie Kruse, Cooper Kuchta, Nicholas Kurtenbach, Brianna Lemberg, Lexi Madson, Kendall Megard, Samuel Mooney, Jacob Paulson, Gabrielle Pietila, Destiny Randall, Jessica Reinhardt, Elizabeth Riley, Madison Schaefer, Sydney Sedlacek, Hailey Solomon, Madison Stahly, Sarah Stoddard, Jakob Strom, Cole Withrow, Kyle Withrow, Austin Wootton, Riley Zimmerman
ZOIE MARCOTTE
MOORHEAD, Minn. —The following area students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2022. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 14 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.
Students are also listed on the MSUM website, https://apps.mnstate.edu/newspapers/
• Yankton — Zoie Lee Marcotte, Criminal Justice, Yankton High School.
ELENA DASKIEWICZ
OMAHA, Neb. — College of Saint Mary (CSM) presented degrees to 124 students during two spring commencement ceremonies May 14-15.
These graduates participated in the first spring commencement held on campus in nearly 40 years. The ceremony was held in the new Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse. A graduate ceremony for master’s and doctoral students was held on May 14, while an undergraduate ceremony was May 15.
The commencement address was delivered by Stephanie Clary, the environment editor at Earth Beat, a project of the National Catholic Reporter that publishes stories about climate crisis, faith and action.
Graduates included:
• Elk Point — Elena Daskiewicz, Occupational Therapy Doctorate
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
AMES, Iowa — Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students include:
• Beresford — Amanda Morgan Pennock, 4, Veterinary Medicine;
• Freeman — Shuowen Chen, 4, Mechanical Engineering;
• Vermillion — Ashlyn H. Bickett, 3, Genetics (AGLS); Jessica Gray Braunstein, 4, Psychology;
• Yankton — Broc William Mauch, 4, Veterinary Medicine.
———
Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.
Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O’Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education.
Area graduates included:
• Yankton — Broc Mauch, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
CROFTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL
2021-2022 T4 Honor Rolls
High School Honor Roll
• Seniors: Allen, James; Altwine, Kiera; Anderson, Cheyenne; de Shazer, Madalynne; Eilers, Jayden; Fiscus, Brooklynn; Folkers, Alexis; Guenther, Austin; Jordan, Jayden; Kleinschmit, Kelsay; Ostermeyer, Mayson; Poppe, William; Sage, Stran; Schieffer, Karley; Schmidt, Jada; Sprakel, Riley; Stevens, Nathaniel; Sukovaty, Izaac; Tramp, Ethan; Wragge, Ella
• Juniors: Berger, Brianna; Birger, Jeffrey; Buschkamp, Garret; Dather, Piper; Guenther, Summer; Jordan, Blair; Kleinschmit, April; Lammers, Brooke; Leader, Rebecca; Maibaum, Thomas; McFarland, Simon; Nielsen, Araya Jo; O’Connor, Daniel; O’Connor, Kayla; Schmidt, Rori Anne; Segovia, Sean; Tramp, Megan; Walter, Paris
• Sophomores: Anthony, Josie; Arens, Jordyn; Babcock, Nolan; Bilka, Emma; Bruce, Michael; Fisher, Robert; Guenther, Caitlin; Guenther, Carter; Jackson, Jenna; Kleinschmit, Kody; Mauch, Kaylee; Mellem, Brayden; Petersen, Cierra; Schieffer, Hannah; Sprakel, Braeden; Steffen, Claire; Steffen, William Douglas; Tramp, Ellie; Tramp, Zac; Weber, Lillianne; Wortmann, Elizabeth
• Freshmen: Allen, Cassie Rose; Allen, Jaida; Allen, Sammie; Arens, Rylie; Loecker, Madelyn; Maibaum, Kyle; Schieffer, Grant; Schieffer, Jack; Strunk, Samantha; Wiebelhaus, Alexa
———
High School Merit Roll
• Seniors: Anthony, Brady Joshua; Berger, Zachary John; Janssen, Jared Francis; Kaiser, Sabrina C; Knapp, Roy T; Konechne, Paul Aris; Neuhalfen, Emma Kay; Pedersen, Wade L; Stewart, Jacob D.D.; Tarr, Conner A; Tramp, Ashley J
• Juniors: Bartels, Paxton; Petersen, Madisen; Poppe, Zakary; Sprakel, Vanessa; Strivens, Rayvin
• Sophomores: Arens, Zachary; Drotzmann, Jack; Eilers, Madelyn; Foxhoven, Jace; Foxhoven, Tuff; Guenther, April; Sprakel, Joseph
• Freshmen: Birger, Samuel; Fiscus, Cameryn
———
JH Honor Roll
• 8th Grade: Janssen, Jaisie; Lynde, Jackson; Olson, Callie; Schendt, Karoline; Steffen, Anthony; Steffen, Jordan; Suing, Alexa
• 7th Grade: Baker, Macy; Drotzmann, Bo; Schieffer, Layne; Thoene, Brady; Tramp, Jenna; Walter, Olivia
———
JH Merit Roll
• 8th Grade: Anderson, Payden; Anthony, Jacee; Babcock, Darin; Barta, Leila; Cooper, Tylee; Earley, Lillian Rae; Mosher, Quinnlan; Schantz, Lukas; Schieffer, Ashlynn; Steffen, Carter
• 7th Grade: Jordan, Grant; Phillips, Lillian; Tramp, Trey
DAKOTA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
MITCHELL — Dakota Wesleyan University recently released its spring 2022 dean’s list which includes 282 university students.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.
The following area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester:
• Alcester — Holly Van Wyk
• Armour — Bailey Spaans, Maddison Sparks
• Avon — Allyson Hamilton
• Bloomfield, NE — Patience Teboe
• Centerville — Mariah Houtcooper, Haley Salberg
• Freeman — Emmarie Edwards
• Gedde — Mackenzie Muckey, Sidney Muckey
• Hudson — Logan Serck
• Hurley — Carter Jahnig
• Irene — Gavin Spurrell
• Lake Andes — Brianna Deurmier
• Lesterville — Grace Fryda
• Marion — Odalite Pankratz
• Menno — Morgan Edelman
• Parkston — Keelie Konfrst, Lexy Leischner, Trygve Stonefield
• Tripp — Mattilynn Reiner, Aletheia Underhile
• Tyndall — Macy Sternhagen, Brianna Pesek
• Vermillion — Brenna Mockler, Justin Sorensen
• Wagner — Abigail Brunsing, Brecken Bullard, Tracie DeFur, Preston Nedved, Megan Soukup
• Yankton — Megan McCorkell, Madison Wubben
———
Dakota Wesleyan recently conferred 165 degrees to graduating students – one associate degree, 133 bachelor’s degrees and 31 master’s degrees.
The following is a list of area graduates:
• Master of Arts in Education degrees: Platte — Tristen Turnis; Wagner — Emily Brunsing
• Master of Athletic Training degrees: Parkston — Jayden Bormann
———
BACHELOR OF ARTS DEGREES:
(*** indicates Summa Cum Laude; ** indicates Magna Cum Laude; and * indicates Cum Laude)
• Centerville — Mariah Houtcooper, Psychology
• Gayville — Maren Buffington, Digital Media and Design
———
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE DEGREES:
(*** indicates Summa Cum Laude; ** indicates Magna Cum Laude; and * indicates Cum Laude)
• Alcester — Holly Van Wyk, Nursing
• Armour — Maddison Sparks***, Elementary Education
• Dimock — Delilah Brinker, Accounting
• Elk Point — Jess Huber***, Elementary Education
• Irene — Mikayla Heirigs, Business
• Platte — Trevor Sprik, Biology
• Volin — Lanna Lane, Business
MATTHEW MORS
MADISON, Wis. —The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list,” but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
To view an online listing, visit https://registrar.wisc.edu/deanslist/. For questions or concerns about eligibility, please contact deanslist-registrar@em.wisc.edu
Area students include:
• Yankton — Matthew Mors, School of Education, Dean’s List
ANNELIESE TAGGART
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Anneliese Taggart of Vermillion has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts.
UA awarded 5,907 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies on May 6-8, 2022.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service.
TANNER BROWN
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tanner Brown of North Sioux City, was among the 1,720 students named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for the 2022 spring semester.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
FARGO, N.D. — Area South Dakota students were among the 3,330 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2022 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least nine class credits to qualify for the summer list.
The dean’s list also can be found at www.ndsu.edu/news/studentnews/.
• Mission Hill — Ella Mulder, Microbiology
• Vermillion — Taryn G. Whisler, Pharmaceutical Sciences
• Yankton — Brooke Anderson, English Education
