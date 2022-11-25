Yankton's Mackenzie Steinbrecher competes on the balance beam during a Gazelles home gymnastics meet in the 2021-22 season. Steinbrecher is the lone senior for the Gazelles, who open the 2022-23 season on Monday.
Eight months after walking off the floor as the fifth-best team in the state, a Yankton Gazelles squad with a number of new faces will be looking for more.
Yankton has seven seventh graders along with its eight returning athletes for the 2022-23 season, which begins on Monday.
“Our roster is peppered with a ton of seventh and eighth graders,” said Yankton head coach Justin Olson. “They come from the club ranks with a pretty good skill set. They’re not unfamiliar with competition.”
Yankton has just two upper classmen, both of which will serve as captains this season. Senior Mackenzie Steinbrecher and junior Ava Koller return after helping the Gazelles to fifth in the state team competition a season ago. Kollar was also a state qualifier in the vault and floor exercise.
“Our captains are not given because they’re seniors and juniors. This team looks to them for leadership,” Olson said. “We look for them to provide positive encouragement, to challenge their teammates when needed and to be good role models.”
Returning sophomores include Allie Byrkeland, Aliya Fluke, Aja Eilers and Briley Steffensen. Byrkeland was an individual state qualifier in the vault a season ago.
Returning eighth graders include Marissa Byrkeland and Burkley Olson.
“Our core group returning has been working hard,” Coach Olson said. “They’ve also been involved in other activities, but they’ve picked up where they left off.
“They have a great skill set and contributed quite a bit last season.”
Seventh graders opening the season on the varsity roster include Kaydis Hayes, Jaelyn Vogt, Addison Lanphear, Aubrey Ploof, Emma Gobel, Ellie Drotzmann and Avery Portillo.
Yankton will have just three home events, the first of which is Monday’s season opener against perennial power Mitchell. The meet, originally scheduled as a triangular with Parkston-Ethan-Hanson on Tuesday, was moved to accommodate available officials.
“Coming in against a powerhouse like Mitchell will give us a good benchmark,” Coach Olson said. “We’ll see what we have to do to get where we want to be.”
Yankton will have 10 other meets — including a home triangular on Dec. 13 and a home dual against defending champion O’Gorman on Jan. 23 — before the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships on Feb. 4 in Pierre.
“We know that this is a marathon,” Coach Olson said. “We are going to progressively get better. We want to peak in the championship season.”
While Coach Olson expects Mitchell to score over 140 points on Monday, he expects his team to get there eventually.
“Where we’re at right now, we want to walk or jog into it, not sprint,” he said. “We want to keep things exciting and fun for the girls. It paid off last year, and hopefully it will end up on the podium at the state meet again this year.”
