VERMILLION -- The Coyote men’s basketball team is young, with no seniors, but are looking to repeat as a top seed in the Summit League this season.
Opening the 2021-22 season, the University of South Dakota men’s basketball team faces Air Force on Veteran’s Day in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Coyotes return three of their five starters for this season. Stanley Umude graduated and transferred to Arkansas as a graduate transfer. A.J. Plitzuweit is the other starter missing this season as he recovers from a major knee injury. Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Xavier Fuller and Tasos Kamateros return as starters for USD.
Fuller tallied 8.9 points per game last season and will be the top returning scorer this season. Kamateros tallied 8.4 points and Perrott-Hunt seven points per game.
The Coyote non-conference season has the Coyotes at home against Southern (Nov. 19), Tennessee State (Nov. 21), Presentation (Nov. 23), Waldorf (Dec. 3), Northern Arizona (Dec. 11) and Bellarmine (Dec. 15).
The Coyote road games include Drake (Nov. 14), Nebraska (Nov. 27), San Jose State (Nov. 30) and Northern Colorado (Dec. 7).
USD led the Summit League in conference play from the opening day until the final day of conference play when the Jackrabbits claimed the top seed from USD. The Coyotes will look to build on last year’s second seed against Oral Roberts Dec. 20 at home. The Coyotes make the trip to Brookings to face South Dakota State Jan. 8 and SDSU makes the return trip Feb. 5.
In an exhibition game Thursday, the Coyotes saw production off the bench from Kanon Koster, who recorded a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double in the win over Simpson College. The USD starting five included Mason Archambault and Hunter Goodrick along side the three returning starters.
Four of the five starters were in double figures in the exhibition game, with Kamateros and Perrott-Hunt tallying 12 points apiece. Archambault and Goodrick, who missed the 2020-21 season, added 11 points each.
The Coyotes were missing Damani Hayes, who played in 18 games for the Coyotes last season, in Thursday’s exhibition. The Coyotes added Erik Oliver, Keaton Kutcher, Graham Cassoutt and Ty Walker to the roster this season. Oliver is a junior college transfer while the other three are freshmen this season.
The Coyotes take on Air Force Thursday after at 1:30 p.m. inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
11/11 vs. Air Force (SF) 1:30 p.m.
11/14 at Drake 2 p.m.
11/19 vs. Southern 7 p.m.
11/21 vs. Tennessee State 2 p.m.
11/23 vs. Presentation 7 p.m.
11/27 at Nebraska 1 p.m.
11/30 vs. San Jose State 9 p.m.
12/3 vs. Waldorf 7 p.m.
12/7 at Northern Colorado 7 p.m.
12/11 vs. Northern Arizona 3:30 p.m.
12/15 vs. Bellarmine 7 p.m.
12/20 vs. Oral Roberts 7 p.m.
12/22 vs. Kansas City 7 p.m.
12/30 at North Dakota 7 p.m.
1/1 at North Dakota State 1 p.m.
1/8 at South Dakota State 6 p.m.
1/13 vs. Denver 7 p.m.
1/15 vs. Omaha 4 p.m.
1/20 at Western Illinois 7 p.m.
1/22 at St. Thomas 7 p.m.
1/27 vs. North Dakota State 7 p.m.
1/29 vs. North Dakota 4 p.m.
2/5 vs. South Dakota State 7 p.m.
2/10 at Omaha 7 p.m.
2/12 at Denver 3 p.m.
2/17 vs. St. Thomas 7 p.m.
2/19 vs. Western Illinois 4 p.m.
2/24 at Kansas City 7 p.m.
2/26 at Oral Roberts 7 p.m.
3/5-8 Summit League (SF) TBD
