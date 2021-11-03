The City of Yankton honored local aviation when it proclaimed October 2021 as General Aviation Appreciation Month. The proclamation was presented at the city commission meeting on Oct. 25.
The proclamation stated that Chan Gurney Municipal Airport plays a critical role in the lives of Yankton’s citizens, as well as in the operation of businesses. Chan Gurney Airport is a full-service airport serving small and large aircraft, both private and corpo-rate, and aviation businesses, Crop Dusters LLC, Hoffner Flying, and Dakota Aerials. Two general aviation support groups promote the airport, Yankton Regional Aviation Association and Yankton Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1029. The airport has 37 based aircraft and facilitates more than 7,700 flight operations annually.
General aviation contributes to the Yankton economy and medical care and boosts economic developments for Yankton and surrounding communities. The 2010-2030 South Dakota State Aviation System Plan states that general and commercial aviation at Chan Gurney Airport supports nearly $4.6 million in business sales, includ-ing nearly $1 million in personal income and more than 40 jobs; of which agricultural spraying supports nearly $2.2 million in business sales, including over $328,000 in personal income and more than 10 jobs.
General aviation is integral to the Yankton’s response to emergencies and natural disasters, as well as a key component of business at Chan Gurney Airport and for the continued flow of commerce, tourists, and visitors to our city and state.
