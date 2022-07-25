Full Time Welders Jul 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save C in Yankton, SD is looking for Full time Welders to join our team.We have day and night shifts available. We offer competitive wages,health insurance, 401k plan, and paid holidays/vacation. Apply in person 4400 W. 31st, Yankton, SD605-665-7532 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bdrm. $475. Scotland, SD. Free utilities. Pets Allowed. Remodeled. 605-464-0872 $475 Updated Jul 22, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions Open - ASTEC Jul 23, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting MinorGerald LawRestore Church Moving To Yankton MallLetter: AppalledPercy StielowFormer VHS Teacher Receives Suspended SentenceKenneth BeringerMarlene BlackburnGerald LawThe New Chief Images CommentedLetter: Appalled (63)Letter: Yankton Feminism (53)Letter: Boneheads (35)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: Priorities (17)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (8)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
