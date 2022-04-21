PIERRE — The absentee voting period for South Dakota’s 2022 Primary Election begins Friday, April 22. To request an absentee ballot, voters must submit an absentee ballot application form to the county auditor. Absentee ballot application forms may be requested from the county auditor or downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov.
Pursuant to South Dakota Codified Law 12-18-6.1, voters submitting an absentee ballot application form must include a photocopy of an acceptable photo identification card or have the form notarized. Acceptable photo identification cards include a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, tribal photo ID, passport or other picture ID issued by the United States government, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution. County auditor contact information is available on the Secretary of State’s website.
Voters also have the option to in-person absentee vote with their county auditor up to the day before the election or to vote at the polls on Tuesday, June 7. To in-person absentee vote, contact your county auditor for office hours.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. For polling location and sample ballot information, visit the Voter Information Portal (VIP) on the Secretary of State’s website at https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx.
