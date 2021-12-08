South Dakota (SD) Kids Belong is hosting a “Next Steps Event” at Discovery Church for anyone in Yankton interested in what they can do to help kids find loving homes. The event is set for noon on Sunday, Dec. 12, after the morning service. Even if you don’t feel called to foster or adopt, you CAN still learn about some amazing ways to support those who do.
SD Kids Belong empowers leaders in government, faith-based, business and creative sectors to end the crisis for kids in foster care in South Dakota. The state has around 1,500 children who are in the foster care system through no fault of their own. Of these children, on any given day, nearly 70 are legally free for adoption and are waiting for their forever family. The rest of the children need a loving, safe and supportive foster family to care for them while they wait to go home to their biological families.
When children age out of the system at 18 without a family, they are significantly more likely to experience homelessness, crisis pregnancy, unemployment, incarceration, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and Trafficking. Our Next Steps event helps people see how they can help.
Lunch is provided for this event immediately following the morning worship service. Contact Discovery Church (605-689-2211) to RSVP.
